Inspiring Girls Andaluca is presented in collaboration with the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation, CaixaBank and the Andalusian Council of Chambers of Commerce

The Inspiring Girls Foundation, which works to increase girls’ self-esteem and professional ambition, as well as their professional expectations, by making visible the wide variety of professions and jobs that exist, today presents the Inspiring Club. Girls Andaluca, with the support of CaixaBank, thanks to a financial contribution from the “la Caixa” Foundation.

This club focuses on learning new technologies, to familiarize girls with new jobs in this field and increase STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) vocations. A total of 130 girls from the eight provinces will be part of the Andalusian Club, which also benefits from the support of the thirteen chambers of commerce in the region that make up the Andalusian Council of Chambers of Commerce.

Roco Ruiz, Minister of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation of the Junta de Andaluca was responsible for closing this first session of the Club Inspiring Girls Andaluca. In addition, the conference had the participation of Javier Snchez Rojas, president of the Andalusian Council of Chambers; Maria Jess Catal, Territorial Director of CaixaBank in Western Andalusia and Extremadura, Juan Ignacio Zafra, Territorial Director of CaixaBank in Eastern Andalusia and Murcia, and Marta Prez Dorao, President of the Inspiring Girls Foundation. Vernica Chumillas, journalist and TVE presenter, was responsible for leading this session.

The minors, between 10 and 12 years old, come from different social and economic fields, and will participate in a total of eight days which will run periodically until next June. These sessions will cover topics related to technology, the environment and emotional intelligence.

For Javier Snchez Rojas, President of the Andalusian Council of Chambers of Commerce, “equality of opportunity, in addition to an objective and a global need, which still have to be fully achieved, is a strategic issue and a factor of competitiveness. , and contributes added value for the company. This is why I believe that the institutional position of companies must be strengthened, which is reflected in the constructive dialogue with the competent administrations and with society as a whole, and in an active institutional participation of business organizations in this dialogue. , like the one that Chambers Trade show today with their presence at this event. In this context, the Andalusian Chambers have already been promoting this participation for some time, managing programs such as PAEM, for business support for women ”.

Maria Jess Catal, Territorial Director of CaixaBank in Western Andalusia and Extremadura, thanked the Inspiring Girls Foundation for choosing Andaluca for the creation of the new CaixaBank club. We are delighted to support this project which will train women of the future in the eight provinces and help participants grow up without gender stereotypes. Through this initiative, we promote knowledge and promote equal opportunities, two fundamental objectives of the entity’s commitment to diversity “

The territorial director of CaixaBank in Eastern Andalusia and Murcia, Juan Ignacio Zafra, underlined during his speech that projects such as the Inspiring Girls Foundation “help us to visualize that the path towards total equality and the integration of women in all the spheres of our life is something which, fortunately, is more and more assumed and that the achievement of the goal is only a question of time ”.

For her part, Marta Prez Dorao, president of the Inspiring Girls Foundation, underlined: “that 71.6% of girls between 10 and 15 years old have a cell phone, against 68.2% of boys, shows a girl in the news technologies. Despite all of this data, the majority of students in STEM careers are still men, and that’s why the Inspiring Girls Foundation launched this initiative. We must convert the technological skills of today’s girls into future professionals by making equal opportunities effective, ”she explains.

The Junta de Andaluca Minister of Equality, Social Policy and Conciliation, Roco Ruz Domnguez, was responsible for closing the event by declaring that “no woman should allow anyone to tell her what she is doing. can not do “and encouraging her to continue working to” break down barriers and glass ceilings “.

HRDigital