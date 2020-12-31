LETTER SIZE

Inspiring Girls receives a donation of 1000 from the Castilla y Len Basketball Federation

The Basketball Federation of Castilla y Len gave Aurora Lpez, Ambassador of Inspiring Girls in Castilla y Len, a donation of 1000 euros due to the large number of interactions on social networks that the video disputes the abuses among different basketball teams from the autonomous community.

31 December 2020



The official act was organized by which the gift voucher of 500 € was given to the authors of the winning video of the #YoDigoCero competition promoted by the Basketball Federation of Castilla y Len and the counselor for the family and the equal opportunities for the Junta de Castilla y Len.

Ruth Pindado, Executive Director of Women of the Junta de Castilla y Len, and Scar Castaeda, President of the Basketball Federation of Castilla y Len, presented the UNIVERSITY OF SALAMANCA basketball team with the voucher gift of 500 €. Cristina Lzaro and Eva Oliva, both teammates, came to collect the prize.

In the same act, Aurora Garca, Ambassador of Inspiring Girls in Castilla y Len received a check for 1000 € which, as indicated in the competition rules, will be given to INSPIRING GIRLS (an organization that promotes the potential of women in all areas and especially in the workplace and among children), if the winning video exceeds 1,000 interactions on Twitter

This video and the two other finalists (CB La Flecha and Lioness Team Basketball) produced a barrage of “likes” and “retweets”, all three becoming the tweets with the greatest interaction in history since Federation basketball player of Castilla y Len maintains a profile on Twitter.

The awareness-raising actions that FBCyL organizes in the hands of the General Directorate for Women stop here, but the activity is soon resumed since in January several round tables will take place with equality and the figure of women as an essential axis.

