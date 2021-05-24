Instagram Photo of Princess Latifa al Maktoum in Dubai Mall Viral: Instagram photo of Princess Latifa of Dubai has gone viral on social media

Dubai

New photos of Princess Latifa Al Maktoum, daughter of the Shah of the United Arab Emirates, are going very viral on social media these days. Princess Latifa has reportedly been jailed for the past three years after trying to flee the United Arab Emirates. The 35-year-old princess posted a video in February stating that she had been taken hostage. In this secretly recorded video, he also described his life as a threat.

Visited with friends in Dubai Mall

In photos posted to two Instagram accounts, Princess Latifa is seen sitting with two other women in a Dubai mall. However, the veracity of this photo has not been officially confirmed. The BBC quoted Princess friends as saying the female princess seen in the photo was Latifah. The departure date for this photo has not been confirmed, but it is claimed that this photo is from this month.

Image pretends to be new with help from film

In fact, in this image, the digital ad for a movie titled “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” is visible. The film was released in Dubai on May 13 of this year. After which, it is more likely that this photo was taken recently. The photos were posted on their Instagram account by the two women sitting together on Thursday this week.

The princess first appeared in public after 2018

Princess Latifa has appeared in a public place for the first time since December 2018. She had previously appeared in a stage photo with former Irish President Mary Robinson. As Mail Online reports, Princess Latifa was being held at Villa Prison in Dubai, when armed guards watched her around the clock. But now the Negroes have been taken from her and she can meet her friends.

Who is Princess Latifa

Princess Sheikha Latifa is the daughter of the ruler of Dubai and the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Princess Al Maktoum is one of the 30 children. According to a BBC documentary, Latifa had planned to run for 7 consecutive years. Presence tried to run away when she was 16. In February of this year, Latifah shot a video of her and told many stories. According to Latifa, he was arrested at that time and tortured in prison for three years. Latifah had also described her father as cruel in the video.

The second daughter of the ruler of Dubai who tried to escape

Even before Latifa, a daughter of the ruler of Dubai tried to escape. This anecdote is a bit old. Shamsa, the eldest princess of Latifa, attempted to escape the Surrey Estate in Britain in 2000. A few weeks later, 19-year-old Shamsa was brought from Dubai to Dubai. The case remains unresolved, even today, as British police have not been granted permission to come to Dubai to investigate. Shamsa has not been seen in public life since she tried to escape. After Shamsa, Latifa tried unsuccessfully to escape on several occasions over the course of seven years, during which time she was also successful.