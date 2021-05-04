Instagram web app for Windows 10 is already based on the new Edge

The applications in the Windows 10 store have not always received the care they deserve. The small number of UWP apps released in recent years has caused Microsoft to rethink its strategy. The current bet is on web applications. One of the first companies to take the lead was Facebook, Inc., which recently released the Facebook web app to the Microsoft Store and is now joining the latest Instagram app update.

Paris on Instagram for Windows 10 on the web

The Instagram app was already a web app before this update. The important thing is that this latest version is based on WebView2, the web view used by the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge. Among the main advantages of this change are significantly better performance and greater stability.

As for the characteristics, these will remain the same: we will be able to send direct messages, view photos, browse profiles, view stories … Uploading images is not yet authorized, and there is no also no news on when that will be possible.

Microsoft is constantly pushing new capabilities for PWAs (Progressive Web Applications) to deliver an experience increasingly similar to native applications. In addition, they are working on a new Microsoft Store that will arrive around October with a completely renewed interface, faster than ever and with very flexible policies for developers.

Developer: Instagram

Price: free