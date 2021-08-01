Insult video of Imran Khan: viral India’s population is 1,300 crore

Strong points

Imran Khan told the Indian population one billion 300 crore, said in Japan and Germany, neighboring countries, Imran Khan also raised questions about the geographical knowledge of the Pakistani prime minister regarding China.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is once again the target of his common sense. This time while addressing the people he told the people of India one billion 300 crore. Not only that, even giving this number, Imran’s tongue was wavering. Even before that, Imran Khan was the target of his knowledge of geography. In Tehran, he had indicated Japan and Germany as neighboring countries. Not only that, he also denied that China is a neighbor of Pakistan.

Imran said India’s population would be 1,300 crore

In the clip that went viral on social media, Imran Khan said there were two World Cups in cricket. One is trial cricket and the other is ODI cricket. After that, he praised New Zealand at the ICC Trial Cricket Championship held in June, claiming that the population of four or five million, India , which is worth a billion 300 crore, beat the Trial Cricket Championship.

Good neighbors of Japan and Germany: Imran

During his visit to Iran in April 2019, Imran Khan described Japan and Germany as neighboring countries to a compact crowd of journalists in Tehran. While the reality is that Japan is located on the Asian continent and Germany is in Europe. Geographically, Japan and Germany are located thousands of kilometers apart. Imran said that Japan and Germany came to an agreement after killing each other. So the business of the two is very good now.

Imran did not accept China as a neighbor country

As of June 2021, Imran Khan did not consider China to be a neighbor of Pakistan. When an American broadcaster asked Imran why you were keeping quiet about the atrocities against the Uyghurs, he started making false allegations against India regarding Kashmir. After which the reporter asked if China gives you any money, then you shut up, then Imran started to glance at it. He said that those who are on the border of my country, I am more worried about them. Imran Khan got stuck on this once again because China’s Xinjiang province borders Pakistan.