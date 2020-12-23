Integrate emotional intelligence into the culture of the company and enhance it through technology, key factors to develop and be able to overcome the current pandemic

Integrate emotional intelligence into the culture of the company and enhance it through technology, key factors to develop and be able to overcome the current pandemic

Daniel Goleman’s talk at WOBI (World of Business Ideas) highlighted what leaders and organizations urgently need today: to put EQ or emotional intelligence at the center of all decisions. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the publication of his landmark book, “Emotional Intelligence, Why It’s More Important Than IQ”; With the arrival of the global pandemic and the absolute need for companies to improve the performance of their teams and managers in the context of remote or flexible work, his theses are becoming more relevant and topical than ever.

As Goleman explained at the WOBI event, the world’s leading enterprise content hub, “With the right approach, the right leadership and the right tools, every team can become a high performing, skills-based team. . provided by emotional intelligence: empathy, self-awareness and interpersonal relationships ”.

Emotionally intelligent groups make better decisions

Building an emotionally intelligent organization to achieve high performance through flexible work teams is one of the great goals of new businesses, both hybrid and digital. In Goleman’s words: “I am very clear about what you expect from people. Give them specifics on what the goal is, but then let them be free to achieve that goal in their own way.”

The question arises spontaneously: how to improve the emotional intelligence of our teams? Among other things, with technologies like the one developed by TeamEQ, which makes it possible to measure it, assess trends and make decisions to improve. In short, implement the equalizer on a large scale. In this way, we obtain results that impact the collective capacity of a team to react to circumstances, to work better and to build their emotional identity together. So that we can:

Support our teams to help themselves and reach new stages of self-knowledge in groups, by increasing their EQ. Use feedback to create an open culture for individuals and teams to manage their collective emotions in times of uncertainty and stress. Support the systems perspective of our leaders, fostering alignment, empathy and productivity. Get the right sensitive data to track and accelerate the cultural transformation our businesses need.

For TeamEQ, the fundamental challenge has always been how to integrate technology with emotional intelligence to reach the “next organizational level”. 25 years of experience have resulted in the application of the principles of EQ and systems thinking to the digital world. Because, as Goleman underlined at the end of the event, “the human qualities and soft skills conferred on us by emotional intelligence will help us to overcome the challenges linked to the complete transformation of our way of working resulting from artificial intelligence “.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital