Integrated Human Resources Management Course
LETTER SIZE
Integrated Human Resources Management Course
BY RRHH Digital, 00:01 – 04 January 2021
This training is suitable for people whose objective is to work in the field of human resources.
Professional outings:
Senior Human Resources Technicians, General Personnel Services Administrative Clerks Personnel Services Clerk
Course program on integrated human resources management
In addition, with this training you can also learn languages:
At Implika, with your course registration, we will give you a premium subscription to BUSUU, the world’s largest language learning platform. You can learn up to 12 languages simultaneously and obtain an MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATIO qualification, which certifies your level in the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR).
FOR MORE INFORMATION, LINK HERE
* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.
HRDigital
SEND YOUR COMMENT