Intel DCH drivers are now compatible with Windows 11

Manufacturers now have to work around the clock to provide full support for Windows 11. Intel wants to offer better support and has already updated its DCH graphics drivers to be compatible with the new Redmond operating system. In addition, it includes countless improvements which we will talk about below.

Intel DCH drivers are moved to Windows 11

The main point of improvement is the compatibility with Windows 11. But in addition, improvements have been included in different areas to have a better experience in Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Improvements for developers

This driver supports WDDM 3.0. DirectX * 12 Shader Model 6.6 compiler support Support for DirectML enhancements and optimizations Windows Subsystem Driver Update for Linux (WSL) * 6

Resolved issues

Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics: Minor graphics anomalies observed in Fortnite, Balan: Wonderworld. Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics: Intermittent crash or crash observed in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12), Marvel’s Avengers (DX12). Blank screen observed with resolutions of 5120 × 2160 @ 50Hz. Intermittent crash or issues observed in Shadowman Remastered (Vulkan), Dark Souls III, Gangstar New Orleans, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Vulkan), World of Tanks (DX12). Minor graphical anomalies observed in Dirt 5 (DX12), Watch Dogs: Legion (DX12), Control (DX12), Far Cry: New Dawn (when booting from a save file), 3DMark: FireStrike. The HDMI 2.0 monitor cannot be turned on after exiting standby or standby mode. Inappropriate display when the 4K monitor is plugged in and we have switched to mirrored displays. Visual abnormalities seen on the internal panel when playing .wmv files from Movies & TV application at high CPU usage on 11th Generation Intel® Core ™ H-Series mobile processors.

Known bugs

Intermittent crash occurs or can be seen in Burnout Paradise Remastered, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (DX12), Detroit: Become Human (Vulkan), Doom Eternal (Vulkan), Metro Exodus (DX12) when modifying graphics settings, Moonlight Blade (DX12), Necromunda: Hired gun (DX12) (when choosing Shadows option other than low), Need for Speed ​​Payback, NBA 2K21 (DX12) (when changing resolution from 1920 x 1080 to 1600 x 900 and 1280 x 720), Red Dead Redemption 2 (DX12) when running the benchmark, Redout: Enhanced Edition, Resident Evil Village (DX12), Scarlet Nexus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider (after being upgraded to DX12 and SMAA 4x and play for 10 minutes), Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (online mode), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, War Thunder. Minor graphics anomalies can be seen in Adobe Premiere Pro 2020 when playing video, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12), Crysis Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12), Dark Souls 3, Death Stranding (DX12), Deus Ex Mankind Divided (DX12) ), Doom Eternal (Vulkan) (game menu), Elex, Forza Horizon 4 (DX12), Gears of War Ultimate Edition (DX12), Hitman 2 (DX12), Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12), Just Cause 4, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft VR (DX12 when released with audio enabled), Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 (DX12), Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12), Starcraft 2, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

(Vulkan), 3DMark Fire Strike. Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics: Intermittent freezes or crashes can be observed in Rage 2 (Vulkan) (by entering the main menu), Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (during ALT + ENTER), SMITE, The Witcher 3, Warframe (DX12). Intel® Iris® Xe MAX graphics: Minor graphics anomalies may be observed in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DX12), Forza Motorsport 6 (DX12), GRID 2019 (DX12), Marvel’s Avengers (DX12), Metro Exodus (DX12) , Rocket League (when CMAA is activated), Serious Sam 4 (Vulkan).