Intel driver update fixes screenshots in Windows 10

Intel has released an update to its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless drivers for Windows 10 clients. This update addresses known issues that cause Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors. In addition to some bluetooth devices to lose connection or stop working.

Intel fixes issues in Windows 10

Users are advised to update drivers with Wi-Fi (Intel PROSet / Wireless Software 22.10.0) and Bluetooth (Intel Wireless Bluetooth 22.10.0) drivers. Since in addition to functional updates and bug fixes, they also include security updates.

First of all, the new drivers fix Windows 10 stop errors (also known as BSOD) warnings in Device Manager. As well as random disconnections when playing online videos caused by Intel wireless adapters with faulty drivers.

Bluetooth devices with affected drivers such as mice, keyboards, headphones, or pens. They would also stop working on some systems if they were connected simultaneously, or inadvertently lose the connection while in use.

On other systems, Bluetooth devices would “display a yellow explosion in Device Manager after restarting or resuming from sleep / hibernation.”

Likewise, on other systems, affected devices would display a yellow warning and also disappear from Device Manager after exiting sleep mode after several hours.

Some devices may also experience BLE scanning issues after a while when using the Intel TruU app.

The complete list of supported products and driver versions released by Intel to resolve these issues can be found in the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Wireless Driver Release Notes.