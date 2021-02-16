Intel error with its advertisement criticizing Apple and its Macbooks

The Santa Clara company has decided to go on the attack. From that moment on, Macs are no longer valid and it looks like he will embark on a campaign to discredit them. A strategy that has been used in the past and has not worked.

Only a PC can power scientists and gamers. #GoPC

– Intel (@intel) February 10, 2021

Is Intel’s best answer advertising?

Oddly enough, with the slap in the face of the announcement of the new ARM Macs, responses have been poor. Instead of having Intel and Qualcomm wanting to compete and show they can do better, they haven’t done anything.

Qualcomm was “happy” that Apple switched to ARM by giving more credibility to its project. But they forgot to say that their project is up to three times slower than Apple’s first processor for laptops and desktops. Fortunately, they have at least acquired the Nuvia company and appear to be working on something.

For its part, Intel, in the midst of an internal war which took its CEO ahead of the game, opted for aggressive advertising. It doesn’t solve your problems, but it reveals your inability to compete face to face. In technology, what speaks best about you are the figures, the performance of your equipment, the autonomy.

I had been thrilled by the words of Pat Gelsinger, the new CEO of Intel, but we’ll see if he lives up to it. Gelsinger said they couldn’t let a fashion company outbid processors. So instead of going to work to show who the boss is, the first thing they do is “adapt” some graphics and attack Apple in the networks.

If anything has shown us over the years, it’s that it doesn’t work. Otherwise, let us remember the sublime announcements from Nokia and the little success they have had. “Don’t fight Switch” was a sublime campaign that failed to steal market share from Android and iOS.

Intel isn’t going to ask someone who wants to use a Mac to stop using their four tweets. It’s time to sit down, work, and see how to compete with ARM and AMD. Aggressive advertising campaigns have rarely had the desired result.