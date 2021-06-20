Intensive care occupancy decreases by 8% thanks to good vaccination data in Spain

Update: Sunday, June 20, 2021 1:09 PM

Vaccination against the coronavirus is progressing in Spain and with it more and more age groups are starting with their first dose. Everyone over 80 already has two doses of the coronavirus vaccine and is immune, as Health Minister Carolina Darias announced, while among those over 70, 96% have received both doses. The next age group with the highest coverage is the 50-59 age group (50% have the full guideline).

However, they are further behind the 60 to 69 year old group (with 28.7% of those vaccinated), since being vaccinated with AstraZeneca they have to wait three months to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, some Autonomous Communities have already started with the 30-39 age group. It is Asturias, the Canaries, the Balearics and Catalonia that are already inoculating the 30-39 age group.

Vaccination is key to curbing the delta variant, one of the main threats that could slow de-escalation. In this sense, Juan Gestal, epidemiologist, warns: “We have the threat of the delta variant, which has more transmissibility, the British”, a warning that Dr. César Carballo also launched on the Sexta Noche. “In countries like Portugal, the United Kingdom or Italy, the Indian variant, which indeed seems 60% more transmissible, poses a lot of problems.”

The intensive care occupancy rate is around 8%

Good vaccination data is noted in the occupancy of intensive care beds. The average for Spain is around 8%, although there are still seven Autonomous Communities above this average: Aragon (10.43%), Castilla La Mancha (8.99%), Castilla y León (13.72), Catalonia (11.97%), Ceuta (11.76%), Madrid (17.80%), Basque Country (13.27%) and La Rioja (9.43%).

Precisely in La Rioja, the pandemic is giving a respite as the number of active cases drops to 300, a figure that has not reached since the end of March. Galicia has also reported a decrease in infections, with 79 in the past 24 hours, four fewer than a week ago. In addition, infections are also falling in the Basque Country, where they have recorded 161 in recent hours, 42 less than last Sunday.

Regarding the cumulative incidence, it continues to decline. However, there are still four territories above 100: Andalusia (179.07), La Rioja (153.79), the Basque Country (119.25) and Navarre (106.32), where they have added 43 new positives, and there are 27 patients admitted to hospitals. , nine of whom are in intensive care. Meanwhile, in Aragon, they reported 63 new infections (eight days less than seven days ago), while they recorded 46 hospital discharges.

Tendency to discharge infections in Cantabria and Murcia

In contrast, Murcia, which shows an increasing trend in infections. This Saturday, they notified 35 new positives (five more than seven days ago). And the situation is much more worrying in Cantabria, where they went from five positive notifications seven days ago to 95 this Sunday.