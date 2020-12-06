Interest in entrepreneurship grows through acquisitions among entrepreneurs and businessmen.

We can say that we have experienced an entrepreneurial boom in recent years, but studies show that there are extremely high mortality rates in the first years of life of newly created companies. Before the COVID era, 24% of newly created businesses closed before their 1 year of life, while only 43% of them reached 5. (Cincodas.elpais.com, 2019).

For this reason, in recent years, the phenomenon of “entrepreneurship by acquisition” has become popular, that is, entrepreneurship through the acquisition of a business, and the figure of “entrepreneur by acquisition”. acquisition ”, that is to say entrepreneur by acquisition.

This responds to the growing interest in starting or growing without having to start from scratch, but acquiring an already operating business to take advantage of the work done by the previous owner. A less risky option that allows access to an already validated business idea.

Entrepreneur.com, 2019: “While starting a business from scratch sounds exciting, it’s risky because it’s the most difficult way to do it. For many entrepreneurs, this is a better option to buy an established business. Buying an active business shortens the learning curve, lowers training costs, and helps you avoid many mistakes you might make when starting your business from scratch. “Forbes.com, 2019:” Common Myth: To build a successful entrepreneurial business, you need to recognize an unmet market need, find an innovative solution, and start a startup from scratch. Reality: You can acquire and grow a business existing that has already reached relevant milestones and take it to the next level. ”

The challenges of procurement

While it is true that acquiring a small or medium-sized business in operation offers a series of advantages over starting it from scratch, it is of vital importance to follow a detailed and formal procedure to detect and ensure that such an operation can represent a good investment opportunity.

Among the group of buyers, there are different motivations. From those who are unemployed and seek to do business with less risk, to small entrepreneurs looking to grow their business by acquiring others, whether they are competitors or not.

In this sense, the main challenges of this type of operation are:

Define and find a company that matches your profile and interests. Analyze the company in depth to know its status and detect areas for improvement. Study its future viability and potential for growth. Know the different modes of transmission, as well as their fiscal and social effects and the necessary procedures. Evaluate the company and define a price negotiation strategy and its conditions. Define a complete purchase proposal beyond the acquisition of assets. Agree on the support of the seller to ensure a good transfer of know-how and a smooth transition to the new management. Finance the acquisition and the necessary investments. Formalize agreements in legal and valid documents and comply with all procedures and obligations of the parties.

Lemon Value’s online courses offer in-depth programs on each step of the procurement process, specializing in small and medium-sized businesses. The training is given in the form of short lessons in which, through videos with practical exercises, the tools and documents to be used at each of these stages are explained, while the student can download all the documentation to adapt it to his case.

Selling businesses in the COVID era.

As noted in the quarterly report of the world’s largest business selling portal (Bizbuysell.com, USA), the business selling industry is experiencing “a unique paradox of opportunity and uncertainty.”

According to their reports, the number of deals in the United States closed its worst result in the second quarter of 2020. However, the third quarter is already showing an upward trend driven by the growing interest in the acquisition of ” pandemic-proof companies ”. According to their Small Business Confidence Index, 57% of potential buyers believe they can now acquire a business for better value than in 2019, when in 2018 this indicator was only 17%.

