Interior already designs with Health the safety device for the COVID vaccine

Updated: Friday, December 18, 2020 3:05 PM

Published on: 12/18/2020 12:02

Interior is already designing, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, a safety device to guarantee the transport and storage of vaccines against the coronavirus, the first doses of which should arrive in Spain in the last days of the year.

Sources from the Ministry of the Interior at EFE assure that the forces and state security organs are participating in the operation, as they did during the first wave of the pandemic when they came to carry out special escorts in material transfers.

The next vaccination campaign in Europe will start December 27-29, once the European Commission clears the distribution of the Pfizer vaccine.

In Spain, 50 vaccination points will be distributed throughout the country. The autonomous communities will begin to provide the vaccine simultaneously, with a certain number of doses still unknown, but which will first reach residences, social health centers or large dependents, with an equitable distribution.

The vaccines, in polystyrene boxes with five trays of 1000 vials of 5 doses each – or 5000 injections – should be stored under dry ice at 80 degrees below zero. After the first injections, 21 days must elapse before the next application and there will be months, until June, for 60% of the population to be vaccinated.