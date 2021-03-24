Interior will deploy 64,200 agents this Easter and insists on avoiding travel: “We must stay home”

Publication: Wednesday March 24, 2021 9:03 PM

The Ministry of the Interior will deploy 64,200 soldiers, including agents of the national police and the civil guard, to ensure compliance with the restrictions agreed by Health and Autonomies in the face of Holy Week.

This was announced this Wednesday by the head of the branch, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, at the end of the meeting of the Interterritorial Council, in an appearance in which he recalled that the autonomous communities will be closed until April 9 and with a curfew between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., as well as meeting restrictions.

Marlaska recalled that these measures were already in force last weekend, coinciding with the San Juan Bridge, during which – he detailed – more than 162,000 checks were carried out on people and vehicles which resulted in 9,539 proposals for sanctions.

In view of the upcoming holidays, the minister made sure that “this deployment will again have all the troops necessary to ensure the effectiveness” of measures against the coronavirus, and announced the strengthening of actions to protect victims of gender-based violence, personal health and the elderly.

On the other hand, the Minister of the Interior sent a message to all the drivers before the holidays: “We are still in an exceptional situation and we must stay at home and reduce mobility as much as possible. It is not yet possible to plan for a long time – long distance trips, ”said.

In this sense, he indicated that the DGT has adapted the deployment of troops for “short journeys, limited to the province or to the autonomous community” which are expected at Easter and that the restrictions on the movement of heavy and special vehicles have been suspended. . which were normally imposed on these dates, deeming them “unnecessary given the foreseeable and necessary decrease in the volume of traffic”

Marlaska also expressed concern about the evolution of epidemiological indicators and acknowledged that last year’s “huge” effort into a pandemic has “everyone on the verge of exhaustion” and called for respecting the restrictions, ensuring that the Interior will do so ”. ensure its compliance with all the necessary effects and resources. ”

In this sense, he stressed that “the priority objective is to save lives”, but also “to avoid having to adopt more severe measures in the future to avoid a fourth wave of unwanted infections” .