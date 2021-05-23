International news: Pakistna allows US military to fly over its airspace, Pakistan allows US military to use its air route

New Delhi

Pakistan has allowed the US military to fly from above to support its troops in Afghanistan. A senior Pentagon official gave this information to lawmakers. Deputy Defense Secretary for Indo-Pacific Affairs David F. Helvey also told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Friday that the United States will continue its dialogue with Pakistan due to its crucial role in supporting the peace process in war-torn Afghanistan.

Helway said Pakistan had allowed the United States to fly over and access its airspace to aid its military presence in Afghanistan. He responded to Senator Joe Manchin’s question during the Senate Armed Forces Committee hearing on Afghanistan, saying: “Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan and has supported the Afghan peace process.”

The Pentagon official said: “We will continue our dialogue with Pakistan because their cooperation and contribution to the future of Afghanistan will be important to establish peace in Afghanistan.” Significantly, last month US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of all troops from Afghanistan by September 11 of this year. Senator Jack Reid, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the chairman’s decision should be seen as a change.