International Space Station batteries fall to Earth Know NASA’s plan: A 3-ton battery weighing down on Earth from an international space station, know what NASA’s plan is

The 2.9-ton battery weighing approximately 426 km falls to earth from the International Space Station. This battery was used to light the space station. However, this battery is now obsolete and is being sent to Earth. The battery was attached to the massive robotic arm of the space station. With the help of this, now the battery has been sent to earth.

If you think this giant battery can one day strike the ground, fear not. You will be surprised to know that it will take two to four years for these batteries to reach Earth’s lower orbit where a lot of other space junk is floating around. After that, the battery will slowly reach Earth orbit and perish. These batteries were separated at a time when NASA changed the space station batteries.

“The largest space object sent from the ISS”

The battery replacement process started in 2016 and 24 lithium-ion batteries were replaced instead of 48 nickel-hydrogen batteries. The batteries were completely replaced in 2020 after almost 4 years. It was not planned to destroy these batteries in orbit. They were previously scheduled to be brought to Earth with the help of the Japanese H-2 transfer vehicle, but the whole plan has been changed because the Soyuz rocket was not launched in 2018.

NASA communications specialist Leh Cheshire said in a statement that it was the largest space object sent from the ISS. It weighs around 2.9 tonnes. Previously, the ammonia maintenance system tank had been dispatched from the special station in 2007. It was carried out by spacewalker Clay Andersen during mission STS-118.