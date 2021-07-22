Internet down: major websites and applications down internet in many countries

Washington

Due to a technical glitch, many websites and apps including Amazon, Paytm stopped working for about 45 minutes Thursday night. This problem is said to be caused by a technical problem at Internet infrastructure provider Akamai. The company then released a statement saying the flaw had been fixed and the internet was now working as before.

Which platforms have been affected

It is said that due to the Akamai problem, online services from Zomato, Paytm, Disney Hotstar, Sony Liv, PlayStation Network, HSBC Bank and British Airways have been blocked. According to internet outage tracker DownDetector, the internet outage started around 8:55 p.m. Thursday. Akamai engineers fixed the issue at 10:20 a.m.

Effect seen all over the world

This internet problem has been observed not only in India but all over the world. Many other countries, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, have also been affected by this. In these countries, too, many Internet-based applications had ceased to function. The good thing is that internet downtime has been greatly reduced and this has been corrected over time.