Internet Explorer is ending its support in 2022, what now?

Internet Explorer debuted in Windows 95 in 1995. The real king of web browsing until the arrival of a Google Chrome that changed everything and whose victory is even reflected in the existence of the new Microsoft Edge based on Chromium (the same engine that uses Chrome). Now Microsoft has announced that support for Internet Explorer will end on June 15, 2022.

Specifically, those at Redmond have confirmed that when that date arrives, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop app will be retired and no longer supported. However, there are some exceptions to be aware of, as Internet Explorer 11 will survive on Windows 10 LTSC and Windows Server.

The reason is that Microsoft wants to force the jump to the new Microsoft Edge, which garnered high marks once and for all. This new Edge bears very little resemblance to the original which debuted with Windows 10 and has many similarities to Google Chrome.

Source: Microsoft

Why is it good to switch from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge?

According to Microsoft, these are the three main reasons for this change:

Improved compatibility

Microsoft Edge is able to run websites that only work in Internet Explorer, being the only modern browser that offers such compatibility. It will be a relief for company employees and administration officials who have to deal with old websites that only worked in the old Microsoft browser on a day-to-day basis.

Simplified productivity

You no longer need to use two browsers for different tasks. You can stay in the modern browser (Internet Explorer) to access Internet Explorer compatible websites. Your workflow will never be interrupted by such distractions again.

In addition, Edge has some productivity-oriented features like Tab Suspension, which “turns off” tabs that we haven’t used in a long time so that they don’t consume resources, allowing us to come back to them when we are. want it without any inconvenience. We also have other unique features like collections, built-in PDF reader and reading mode.

The most secure browser

Microsoft Edge can boast of having the best protection of any browser through the use of Microsoft Defender SmartScreen technology. Plus, it offers a password monitor that scans the web to check if our passwords have been compromised.

When it comes to businesses, using the Microsoft 365 Security suite makes Microsoft Edge the best option for businesses, much more secure than Chrome.

Edge is much faster than Internet Explorer when it comes to responding to security issues. While Internet Explorer 11 has received monthly security patches, Microsoft Edge can receive patches immediately within days or even hours after the vulnerability is detected.

How does this news affect you?

Home users

We recommend switching to Microsoft Edge before June 15, 2022 to enjoy faster, safer, and more modern browsing. You probably already have it installed on your device, as it was distributed with the latest updates to Windows 10. If you don’t have it, you can always install it manually from this link.

Companies

With the switch to Microsoft Edge, you will get all the advantages mentioned above as well as compatibility with old sites thanks to “IE Mode”.

To prepare your business before June 2022, we recommend that you take the following steps:

Go to Internet Explorer Mode website for full details. Get a personalized “cost-benefit” analysis of the impact of Microsoft Edge and IE mode on your organization and get access to the beginner’s guide. Read the beginner’s guide to find helpful lists, how-to videos, and links to free support like FastTrack and the Asure app. Reuse your list of Internet Explorer Enterprise Mode sites if you already have one. If you don’t have one, create it using this tool.

Developers

If you’re a web developer working on a modern webpage or app, you’re in luck. Thanks to the end of life of Internet Explorer, you will be able to save time and money. As this change will be phased, it is recommended that you write a plan for your users and customers to make the transition smoothly when they leave IE for Microsoft Edge or any modern browser.

Microsoft Edge has tools to help your users move smoothly. This includes preserving history, tabs, passwords, session and other settings so that they can have a seamless experience on your website. Email here when you’re ready ([email protected]) and the Edge team will add your Internet Explorer site to the list that will allow this transition. Learn more about it by visiting this link.