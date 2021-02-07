Internet shutdown in Myanmar: Military government fears growing public protests in Myanmar, Internet service ban – Myanmar military regime shut down Internet service amid growing opposition protests

Yangon

The military regime suspended internet service in Myanmar on Saturday following growing protests against the coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Mobile internet service began to shut down in the middle of the night from Friday to Saturday, and broadband service was also interrupted on Saturday morning. At the same time, mixed news is coming about the entry into service of the fixed telephone service. London-based service provider NetBlock, which monitors internet disruption and shutdown, said that as of Saturday afternoon internet service in Myanmar has been almost completely disrupted and connectivity remains at just 16%.

Twitter-Facebook is already banned

The military government on Friday ordered communications operators and internet service providers to ban the use of Twitter and Instagram amid growing opposition. He says people are spreading fake news from these forums. The military regime has already banned the use of Facebook but it is not fully effective. The internet pandemonium haste is believed to be to end growing opposition to the coup as large protests were seen in the streets on Saturday against the coup.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets

About a thousand protesters, including factory workers and mostly students, marched on the main road in Yangon on Saturday morning where around 100 police officers equipped with riot gear were deployed to arrest them. Those involved in the march were shouting that the military dictatorship should be known. In March, he raised his hand in the air with three fingers, which has become a symbol of protest in neighboring Thailand. However, the protest remained peaceful. By the time communication stopped, the crowd had dispersed, but no information on their mobilization could be found.

The military government imposed a complete ban on social media

Telenor, a Norwegian telecommunications company operating in Myanmar, said it received orders on Friday to shut down Instagram and Twitter. Twitter said in a statement it was very concerned about the order. Its spokesperson said the measure undermines mass democracy and the right to have one’s voice heard. It is worth noting that social media has remained an independent source of information since the coup and at the same time has proven to be a weapon for protesters to organize protests.

Many leaders and activists opposed to the coup have been arrested

The military regime on Friday arrested activists and politicians who opposed the coup and made noise from the balconies and windows of their homes in Yangon in protest against the military regime. Earlier on Friday, 300 deputies from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party announced that they were the legitimate representatives of the people. He asked the international community to recognize the national government formed by him.

The UN Secretary-General has expressed concern

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutarares on Friday pledged that the United Nations would do everything possible to create the conditions that would pressure the international community to unite and withdraw the stages of the military coup in Myanmar. He told a press conference that the implementation of the Security Council’s call for the restoration of democracy, respecting the outcome of the legislative elections in November and the release of all those detained by the army, is imperative. Gutarais said we should create all kinds of pressure to make this possible.

UN Special Envoy contacted Myanmar military

He said UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schreiner Bergner first approached the military on Friday after the coup and expressed strong opposition from the United Nations over the development. At the same time, an association called the Association of Assistants of Political Prisoners in Myanmar said in a statement that 134 officers and deputies were arrested during the coup, along with 18 independent activists. However, some of them have been published.