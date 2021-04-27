interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters and ventilate the classes before exams

The Public Health Commission, in which all the Autonomous Communities and the Ministry of Health are represented, today approved the update of the “ COVID-19 Prevention and Hygiene Measures for Completion the evaluation of the Baccalaureate for Access to University (EBAU) 2021 and other tests of similar characteristics called in the field of non-university education ”, in which he recommends ensuring a distance of 1, 5 meter and ventilate 15 minutes before class.

The document includes general measures for the prevention of transmission, and specific measures for the organization of the test and the protection of the health of students, teachers and working staff.

Among the first, it is pointed out that those who have symptoms compatible with COVID-19 will not be able to access the examination center, those who have been diagnosed with the disease even if they do not have symptoms and who do not have not completed the required period of home isolation, or those who are in quarantine for having had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

In addition, the need to maintain an interpersonal distance of at least 1.5 meters, the limitation of contact by reducing the capacity of the different spaces, frequent and careful hand hygiene and the use of the mask except for detailed exceptions.

Regarding the latter, it is emphasized that it should not be “removed for coughing or sneezing, that if it is removed, the nose and mouth should be covered with a tissue when coughing and sneezing. , and discarded in a bin preferably with a lid. and pedal, perform subsequent hand hygiene and, if tissue is not available, use the inside of the elbow to avoid contaminating the hands.

In addition, it should “avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth, as the hands facilitate transmission”, and specify how ventilation and cleaning and disinfection of surfaces and spaces, as well as waste management should be carried out.

In the section on organizational measures for the test, it is indicated that in a situation of uncontrolled community transmission, the competent administrations and public health authorities will indicate in a coordinated manner whether additional measures or the postponement of examinations are necessary or not. . .

In another of the sections, it is detailed that measures should be taken to avoid crowds and unnecessary movements of people, such as staggering the entrances and exits of examination places or increasing the number of rooms.

Providing timely information and communication channels to everyone participating in reviews and anticipating organizational and logistical needs are other issues that are included in this update.

The chapter which establishes the preventive measures on the days when the tests are carried out includes recommendations on access to premises and exteriors through access to classrooms, those to take into account indoors as well as this. that must be present at the time. the end of the assessment and the exit from the classroom and the campus

Among them is the opening in advance to ventilate at least 15 minutes before, maintain natural cross ventilation at all times, if possible, opening windows and doors. And, failing that, mechanical ventilation will be used.

In addition, it is detailed, for example, that correct and frequent hand hygiene is recommended for handling exams or communicating to students that after completing the exam they leave the center, following the signs and flows. arranged and do not stay. form groups in outdoor common areas.

Protection of student health

The final section contains six specific measures to protect the health of pupils, teachers and working staff. Thus, students belonging to a population vulnerable to COVID-19 must follow the instructions of their reference health professional concerning the most appropriate preventive measures.

And, teachers or other workers who are to participate in the tests, who are in the same situation (for example, people with high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic lung disease, cancer or immunosuppression) can go to work, provided that their clinical condition is controlled and allows it, and strictly maintains preventive measures.

In case of doubt, the health service of the occupational risk prevention service must assess the existence of workers particularly susceptible to coronavirus infection and issue a report on the prevention, adaptation and protection measures. necessary jobs, in accordance with the action procedure for the prevention of occupational hazards. Services against exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

On the other hand, if a person starts to have symptoms of COVID-19, the person responsible for COVID-19 at the center must be informed, they will receive a surgical mask if they have not already worn it, they will be informed to return. at home as needed. as soon as possible (in cases where necessary your family will be notified), avoiding close contact, to initiate isolation measures, if for any reason you need to be taken care of you will be taken to a space separate for individual use, and the person accompanying you should wear an FFP2 mask without a valve.

The person concerned will contact the health center or the reference telephone number of the autonomous community, or, where applicable, their occupational risk prevention service, and their instructions will be followed.

If you are working, you must quit your job until your medical situation is assessed by a health professional. If you think the person causing the symptoms is in a serious situation or is having difficulty breathing, call 112.