interstellar mission: beyond the hemisphere NASA interstellar space mission: NASA space mission through the solar system

How did our solar system form? Another mission is preparing to find the answer to this question. US space agency NASA will send a probe billions of miles away that will detect it. This Johns Hopkins University and NASA mission would send probes into the heliosphere in the early 2030s. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, launched earlier in 1977, are just two of the probes that reached the exterior of the heliosphere, 14 and 11 billion kilometers from Earth.

Where will the probes go?

The heliosphere is an enclosure outside the sun and the planets where solar storms move. The equipment engaged in Voyager yielded limited data on the mission. Hence the need for another mission that could open new layers. It is currently called Interstellar Probe. The space agency wants to send it 1000 astronomical units, 1000 times more than the distance between the Earth and the Sun.

What is the mission?

There will also be an area of ​​92 billion kilometers of Oort Clouds where ancient comets and icy rocks are found. The head of the probe, Elena Provornikova, said that for the first time we will take a photo of the heliosphere from the outside and see what our solar system looks like. This project brings together 500 scientists and engineers from all over the world. The team hopes to find out how the sun’s plasma interacts with gas in the space between the two stars to form the heliosphere and what lies outside.

What does the solar system look like …

The mission will take photos of the heliosphere and can be seen as background light coming from the start of galaxies but not visible from Earth. The heliosphere protects our solar system from cosmic peaks emanating from galaxies. By the end of the year, the team will provide items such as the outline of the project, the payload of the equipment, the trajectory to NASA. After its launch, the probe will take 15 years to reach the limits of the heliosphere.