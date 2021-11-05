interterritorial-health-councils-are-back-to-what-they-were

The Interterritorial Councils of the National Health System (CISNS) went from being rather anodyne meetings between the Ministry of Health and the regional councils to the center of the informative life of this country. Once the first state of alarm ended, in June 2020, they debated whether Spaniards could travel to other communities, how and when they had permission to go outside, How many people could they meet or spend Christmas with. Little by little, as infections decreased, hospitals emptied and vaccination has reached all citizens who have wanted to receive it, these meetings have been losing the focus that illuminated them.

This Thursday was the first since the pandemic began, on whose agenda there was nothing related to the covid. It does not mean that it has not been treated: as usual, Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Control of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), has reviewed the epidemiological situation. But it was an issue that was not on the agenda, reminiscent of the councils prior to the fateful March of 2020. A distribution of 2.2 million euros has been approved for obtaining plasma through plasmapheresis, essential for the treatment of blood products used for blood and some immune diseases; an agreement for the continuous training of health workers (10 million to be distributed among the communities) and a modification of the program for the development of measures to improve efficiency and the sustainability of the National Health System in the field of digital health of 220, included in the resilience plan.

This Thursday It was a meeting without controversy, without conflicting votes and destined to distribute money among the communities, which shows that the pandemic has not only ceased to be the center of the lives of citizens: also, even, of the health authorities. They return to issues similar to those that were discussed monthly before the COVID crisis and whose content practically did not reach the public opinion. Or only to the very interested.

As has happened with the abandonment of measures to prevent the pandemic, the decline in interest in the CISNS has been gradual. Without almost anyone asking about them, they stopped being celebrated religiously every Wednesday, some weeks there were not even, in others the usual press conference of the minister was dispensed with. For the first time in months, this Thursday was held at the Ministry of Health, and not at the Moncloa complex. Of course, still online.

Something similar happened with Simón’s appearances. Of the daily (including Sundays and holidays) in the worst of the pandemic, it went to only five a week, then two, then one. On 12 July 2021 was the last press conference of the director of the CCAES. Since then, the once omnipresent voice in Spanish homes has only been heard occasionally when he attended congresses, where he has made statements to journalists. When asked, he replies that he speaks when they call him, but assures that it is a “good sign” that they no longer do so. A sign that things are returning to their course.

After so many months of struggle, in Health there is a certain euphoria over the situation the country is going through. Although there has been a small spike in cases in recent weeks, with 51, 6 diagnoses per 100. 000 inhabitants is the country with the lowest incidence in Europe, with one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Meanwhile, a large part of the continent is experiencing a rebound in cases. Germany is even considering returning to the restrictions in the face of what its health authorities have called the “unvaccinated epidemic.” The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned this Thursday that Europe is once again the epicenter of the pandemic in what has been a succession of waves that have worsened in some parts of the world while they subsided in another. Sign that the drop in cases cannot yet be considered definitive, although thanks to vaccines they no longer bring about a saturation of the health system.

Example in vaccine management

The world now looks to Spain as a reference. The country that has been a leader in cases and deaths due to covid in other times is now an example in the management of vaccines. An opinion article published this week in the prestigious scientific publication Lancet Respiratory Medicine asked: Has Spain achieved group immunity? “Since the first confinement the country has done considerably better than many of its European neighbors, most of the Spanish regions have even been able to keep parts of the hospitality sector open, at least during the day, even in the strong increase of covid cases during the winter of 2020 – 21 ″, notes the publication.

It is difficult to answer the question about group immunity. As Jesús Rodríguez Baños, head of infectious diseases at the Virgen de la Macarena hospital in Seville, points out in that article, the proportion of the immune population necessary to reach that point is not known. “However, the situation in Spain may give some clues: after leaving behind most of the control measures in the population, the contagion rate (and especially the rate of hospital admissions) has been decreasing, and this is the opposite of what happened in previous waves. ; the only plausible explanation is the very high vaccination rate in the country “, he adds.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has assured after today’s interterritorial that Spain” has the virus cornered. ” “There are low levels of risk that clearly differentiate us from other countries. With all humility we are in optimal conditions to put the covid on the wall – 19, but we have to continue working and not lower our guard, “he said. For now, masks, practically the only preventive measure outside schools, will remain mandatory indoors until the respiratory virus season has passed.