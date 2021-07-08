Interview. Iker Barricat, CEO of the Adecco Group, and Guillermo Pujadas, CEO of Adecco Spain for a month, are subjected to the same questionnaire: Will the answers match?

Last June, the appointment of Guillermo Pujadas, the 21-year-old Barcelonan, CEO of Adecco Espaa for a month, was announced, and the time has finally come. Throughout this month of July, Pujadas accompanies Iker Barricat, current CEO of the Adecco group in Spain, in his working day. In addition, he shares his hectic schedule, attends meetings, actively participates in conferences, prepares and develops presentations to members of the steering committee and manages a team of nearly 2,000 people.

From RRHHDigital, we were able to discuss with the two professionals to find out with them what perspectives they have of each other, in addition to comparing their vision of the current job market. Both have agreed to answer the same questionnaire, in which they will present their point of view on how to fight unemployment in Spain, the importance of skills or new work models (hybrid, face-to-face, teleworking, etc.) . ? We verify it!

Iker Baricat, CEO of the Adecco group in Spain

1. Three things you will point out about Guillermo

It is difficult to highlight only 3 things about Guillermo as he is a boy with many virtues as he showed us not only in the selection process but in those early days at Adecco. Even so, if I had to point out some qualities of Guillermo, it would underline his determination, his ability to fight for his goals despite adversity. A lot of people don’t know that Guillermo was a runner-up in the previous two CEO editions for a month and was ultimately sidelined. Far from being discouraged and although he is aware that every year the process is different and that what he has learned in the previous processes might not be useful, he decided to continue because his dream was to have this experience.

On the other hand, he will also highlight his analytical capacity and his critical mind, attitude which he demonstrates in each of the challenges or situations with which he is confronted.

Finally, he would underline his interest in learning and contributing, his initiative and his courage in proposing his ideas and defending his arguments.

2. What can you do for Guillermo?

The objective of CEO for a month is to bring young people closer to the reality of the company, by helping them to know a little better the different areas of an organization, as well as their daily life. Guillermo, during these weeks, will experience new and completely unusual situations for him and my main contribution should be to help him cope, by sharing thoughts and points of view that allow him to move forward in his learning. .

3. Where do you think Guillermo could go professionally?

Guillermo is able to do what he sets out to do since he has all the necessary skills to do it. She has the determination, courage and effort to take on tough challenges, but she also has the social skills needed today to be able to have a successful professional career.

4. Your three recipes for reducing unemployment

In the first place, bet and believe in the companies and entrepreneurs of this country who are the ones who, with their daily effort, create jobs. For this, it is crucial that we have a regulatory framework that promotes investment and entrepreneurship, that offers legal certainty in the medium and long term and that ensures that companies can be competitive in an increasingly market. globalized.

Second, we must make a strong commitment to educating and training people. On the one hand, reality tells us that unemployment has a more virulent impact on people with a lower level of education. On the other hand, the rapid evolution of technology and the environment we have to face obliges all professionals to constantly adapt. According to recent studies, 1/3 of our skills become obsolete every 3 years, so it is necessary to build models that allow us to constantly update ourselves. However, this responsibility is a responsibility shared by governments, businesses and individuals themselves. For this, it is essential to review the training model we have today, avoiding diplomas and certifications that are not aligned with the needs of companies and developing an agile and dynamic training that is complemented with an experience in Workplace.

Finally, by reviewing the models of public-private collaboration in terms of job creation and, above all, in terms of active employment policies. I believe that adequate collaboration between public authorities and the private sector can significantly improve the results of these policies. For this, we must be courageous and not repeat the recipes of the past because if we do, we will get the same results.

5. What do you think are the most important soft skills or soft skills?

From my point of view, both skills are important. On the one hand, it is necessary to acquire the hard skills that allow us to perform the job functions we aspire to. However, if we have learned anything in recent months, it is that every day we operate in more uncertain and changing environments and in order to adapt to these circumstances, soft skills are essential.

6. Face-to-face or remote work?

If you will allow me, I would modify the question because I do not think that we have to choose between face-to-face work and remote work. We all agree on the virtues of teleworking from the point of view of conciliation, improving productivity in certain tasks, etc. However, there are still some issues that we need to address if we are to continue advancing in remote working models. I am referring to the preservation of the culture of organizations, creativity and innovation when it comes to multidisciplinary teams, productivity management, etc. Of course we will find answers to all of these questions but as they arrive I think human contact in offices and therefore a certain amount of presence is required. Depending on the company and within the same company, according to the functions and responsibilities of each group of people, this presence may vary.

Guillermo Pujadas, CEO of Adecco Espaa for a month

1. Three things you will point out about Iker

His ability to empathize and read people at all times to understand the essence of problems, know what they need and find solutions.

His ability as a leader to know how to surround himself with an incredible team in whom he can fully trust, support and delegate.

It’s close despite its position.

2. What can you do for Iker?

I believe the key to answering this question lies in the generation to which I belong. I think it is very necessary to put yourself in the shoes of one of your main targets in order to fully understand their needs. This is where I think my main contribution comes in:

Provide young people with a perception of the various challenges to be met in order to adapt to the new future.

3. Where would you like to go professionally?

From a young age, I have always said that my biggest professional goal was to become the CEO of a multinational company. However, and after several thoughts that I had with Iker, it made me realize that my goal should not be to become CEO but to take advantage of all the road that can end up being unblocked in this direction. Being able to surround myself with a team with which to aim for the stars is only obtained without a conformist mentality.

4. Your three recipes for reducing unemployment

Focus on youth unemployment. It cannot be that, being the most prepared generation in history, there is more than 40% youth unemployment in Spain. You need to make sure that talent doesn’t have to go to other countries to get opportunities that match their capabilities.

The rise in skills and the requalification of talents to meet the needs of the labor market and prepare for the new status quo of the digital age.

That governments promote initiatives that facilitate the hiring of people and the possibility of starting new businesses. It cannot be that when a person has an idea with potential and wants to undertake it, they practically dig their own grave before they even start. I think we have a lot to learn from other countries in this area. In the end, it is a virtuous circle: if we promote entrepreneurship, tacitly, we promote the growth of the economy and therefore we activate the labor market.

5. What do you think are the most important soft skills or soft skills?

Soft skills from afar. This does not mean that each individual does not need to have technical skills. However, and from my point of view, without soft skills you will never be able to land and make your knowledge reach others. A good reflection that Juan Francisco Rodríguez, director of RPO Solutions, gave me yesterday just occurred to me:

“They can now give you a Ferrari, because you don’t know how to drive it, you won’t get any benefit from it.” At the end of the day, these Ferraris are our tough skills; the foundations of our talent. However, as long as you don’t have driving skills, which in this case would be soft skills, it doesn’t matter if it’s a Ferrari or a “4-can”.

6. Face-to-face or remote work?

I believe that the right answer is to find a balance that does not damage the essence and the foundations of the culture of the company. There will be jobs for which the most successful solution will be this trend towards teleworking, while others will have to continue to preserve face-to-face work to preserve their “fundamentals”. From my point of view, a hybrid model should be the universal solution. The world is not made of black and white, but of a gray scale.

