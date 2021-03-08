Interview with Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle Prince Harry Interview with Oprah Winfrey about the Royal Family of Great Britain: Interview of Megan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey about the British Royal Family

Washington / United Kingdom

Britain’s royal house was concerned about the color of Archie, the son of Megan Markle. Megan was upset as she thought about ending her life. In an interview with celebrity talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Duchess and Sussex Megan Markle and Prince Prince of Great Britain Prince Harry revealed a number of things that could cause panic in the royal kingdom. This CBS interview is seen around the world.

“ Discuss Archie’s Color ”

Harry tells Oprah that what was going on in the palace with Megan reminds him of his mother Diana and she feels history repeating itself. Both also announced the good news to the world through Oprah that their daughter was going to resonate with a girl. Megan told Oprah that he used to speak in the palace that her son Archie would not be given the title of prince and would not be granted security. Her color has been discussed because Megan is black. However, Megan did not take the speaker’s name.

Prince Charles and William are stranded: Harry

Harry told Oprah that everyone was jealous to see Megan comfortably connecting with people on their tour of Australia. Megan said she wanted to make the royals proud. Harry described his father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William as ‘trapped’ in the palace and said these people could not get out of the institution he was born into.