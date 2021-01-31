Introductory course to SAP HR Successfactors
The SAP Successfactors HR Introductory Course is delivered online.
More information on the Introductory SAP Successfactors HR course
This 20-hour course is for any user who wants to gain a broad and holistic view of how SuccessFactors streamlines and optimizes business processes. We will know in a very practical way at the user level, how to easily navigate in the tool.
Titration
INTRODUCTORY COURSE TO SAP SUCCESSFACTORS
Additional information
-SAP S / 4 HANA SYSTEM 24 HOURS 7 DAYS AVAILABLE
-PROFESSIONALS ALREADY CERTIFIED
-VIRTUAL ROOM
– REGISTERED CLASSES
-TUTORIALS
-PREPARATION FOR THE OFFICIAL EXAM
-100% APPROVED
-WORK ORIENTATION
+ CORPORATE INTERNSHIPS
Course Requirements Introduction to SAP Successfactors HR
Computer with Internet connection and PDF document viewer
Beneficiaries Course Introduction to SAP Successfactors HR
-Any student wishing to develop a professional SAP career.
-Unemployed
-Users
-Consultants
-Project teams
-HR teams.
Objectives Course Introduction to SAP Successfactors HR
-Get familiar with the new SAP tool for HR Successfactors.
-Understand the navigation menu
-Learn the features in an introductory way of each module
-Personalize the instance
– Authorization structure
-Learning the administrator part
Course duration Introduction to SAP Successfactors HR
8 p.m.
Duration: 1 month
Start: Dates to choose
Internship
Online Campus
Shipping of learning materials
Consultation service
Personal tutor
Virtual courses
HRDigital