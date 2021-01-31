Introductory course to SAP HR Successfactors

The SAP Successfactors HR Introductory Course is delivered online.

More information on the Introductory SAP Successfactors HR course

This 20-hour course is for any user who wants to gain a broad and holistic view of how SuccessFactors streamlines and optimizes business processes. We will know in a very practical way at the user level, how to easily navigate in the tool.

Titration

INTRODUCTORY COURSE TO SAP SUCCESSFACTORS

Additional information

-SAP S / 4 HANA SYSTEM 24 HOURS 7 DAYS AVAILABLE

-PROFESSIONALS ALREADY CERTIFIED

-VIRTUAL ROOM

– REGISTERED CLASSES

-TUTORIALS

-PREPARATION FOR THE OFFICIAL EXAM

-100% APPROVED

-WORK ORIENTATION

+ CORPORATE INTERNSHIPS

Course Requirements Introduction to SAP Successfactors HR

Computer with Internet connection and PDF document viewer

Beneficiaries Course Introduction to SAP Successfactors HR

-Any student wishing to develop a professional SAP career.

-Unemployed

-Users

-Consultants

-Project teams

-HR teams.

Objectives Course Introduction to SAP Successfactors HR

-Get familiar with the new SAP tool for HR Successfactors.

-Understand the navigation menu

-Learn the features in an introductory way of each module

-Personalize the instance

– Authorization structure

-Learning the administrator part

Course duration Introduction to SAP Successfactors HR

8 p.m.

Duration: 1 month

Start: Dates to choose

Internship

Online Campus

Shipping of learning materials

Consultation service

Personal tutor

Virtual courses

