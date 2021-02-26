Investing in talent is essential at a time when foreign investment has fallen by 70% in Europe

The pandemic and the resulting social, economic, health and trade crisis have led to a sharp drop in foreign investment in Europe, which has already been reduced by 70%. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), more than 800,000 million euros have not been invested in Europe during this period alone. In addition, it is estimated that the downward situation will continue in 2021 and therefore there will be further divestments of 5% more than what has ceased to be perceived.

UNCTAD warns that investment in projects built from scratch has also fallen by 19%. In contrast, mergers and acquisitions decreased by 11% and only “project finance” increased by around 7%.

AvaLanding’s founding partner, Raisa Venermo, indicates that during the outbreak of the pandemic “the sectors that got the most investments were food, information and communication, but, given the situation current health, it is predictable that the environments and proposals related to health and technology are those that receive the most investment for the immediate future ”.

For Spain to attract talent, Venermo says one of the ways to do this is to use “highly skilled” workers, so the worker must have a university degree. Likewise, they must have more than 5 years of experience in the position.

To make this possible, he considers that talents can be attracted to large companies with more than 250 employees in Spain. In turn, they must have an annual turnover of at least 50 million euros. They will have to justify this invoicing by a participation in Spain of approximately 43 million euros. Or, failing that, they can justify it if they have foreign investments of at least 1 million euros and they have obtained them in the last three years.

They can also attract such talents by demonstrating that they are a strategic company within the Spanish economy and that the activity is carried out in an alternative energy or technology sector.

