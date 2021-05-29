Ione Belarra proposes to exempt Podemos members accused of “judicial persecution” from resigning

The candidacy for the head of Podemos which is defended by the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, proposes for the future ethical code of training the possibility of exempting the members of the party from the commitment to resign from their public or internal functions by case of conviction or prosecution, if they occur in the context of a “context of judicial harassment for political purposes”.

The option of assessing what is commonly referred to as “lawfare” is also considered in relation to the postulate of dispensing with judicial assessment.

This is what Belarra’s candidacy affirms, under the slogan “Grow”, in its “ethical document”, which describes the precepts to which the members of the party must comply, presented to the Fourth Citizen Assembly of Podemos and which will be subject to debate before the foundations of training.

Like the code approved in Vistalegre III, the candidacy of the minister transfers the commitment to resign “to the public service, to the internal function or to any candidate for these functions, in the event of prosecution or conviction for the crimes or misdemeanors committed. they will determine in the regulations who, for this purpose, will publish the Commission on Rights and Guarantees ”.

In any case, the ethical proposal specifies that this regulation will always include “corruption offenses, economic offenses, sexual harassment, gender-based violence, pedophilia and child abuse, as well as crimes against workers’ rights, ecological and urban planners ”.

This obligation, as detailed in the document submitted to the activist for examination, must be applied “in compliance with the legislation in force while it attempts to modify it in relation to the corresponding legislation and with the necessary reservations when there is has a context of judicial harassment with political intentions (lawfare) and outside the law ”.

Opens the possibility of maintaining the odds

This reference with the exception of a possible case of “judicial harassment”, which until now has not appeared in the code of ethics in force, is also included in the commitment of the members of the party to renounce “any privilege. legal or material derived directly from their condition and acceptance of any figure for judicial assessment ”.

This Friday, the Supreme Court decided to open an oral trial against MP Alberto Rodríguez for alleged crimes of aggression against agents of the authority and minor injuries to a police officer during a demonstration in La Laguna (Tenerife) in 2014.

In this regard, sources from the Violet Party hinted that the case was a “clear cut” and that he would sit on the bench “without a single evidence” against him.

A position also expressed by United We Can spokesman in Congress, Pablo Echenique, for whom this procedure was based on a “false accusation”.

In the purple lineup, they also criticized the conviction of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) which sentenced the co-spokesperson of the state and Member of the Assembly of Madrid, Isa Serra, at 19 months. of prison, determining that she had participated in the altercations that occurred in the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapiés during an eviction that took place on January 31, 2014.

Precisely the Supreme Court held a public hearing on May 18 to deal with the appeal filed by Serra and on which it must rule.

Recently, Podemos co-founder and political scientist Juan Carlos Monedero called his accusation in the so-called Neurona case a “legal war” against Podemos. And it is because in the party already it was advanced that this cause supposes a “prospective investigation”.