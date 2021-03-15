Ione Belarra would be the new Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 after Iglesias leaves

Posted: Monday March 15 2021 12:48 PM

The current Secretary of State for Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, is Pablo Iglesias’ proposal to lead the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, which he is leaving to compete for the presidency of the Community of Madrid.

Belarra will assume the Department of Churches, but not the second vice-presidency, which will fall to the Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz.

Belarra’s well-known disputes with Defense Minister Margarita Robles and the leading role she played in the negotiations for the Housing Law or the Minimum Living Income Law, as well as on d ” other important questions of the ministry