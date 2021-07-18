Ione Belarra’s response to “haters” who accuse her of “answering emails from a hammock”

Posted: Sunday July 18 2021 1:12 PM

Ione Belarra, Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, posted a photo on her Instagram profile that received the most comments last week. In the image, the minister was seen lying in a hammock with her laptop in hand, a publication accompanied by a short text: “Work, but cool”.

This post quickly went viral and drew criticism from those who accused her of “being lazy”, of being a “living communist” and of “laughing at the Spaniards”. “All the Spaniards paid a fortune to this young woman to spend the day in the great outdoors,” said journalist Javier Negre, in line with remarks that harshly criticized the publication of Belarra, some in which he even fell into the ‘insult. We show you some of them below:

After a week of silence on the matter, Ione Belarra took advantage of a post in which she reported that she had received the coronavirus vaccine and asked people to do the same to respond to “haters”. “A hug to all the haters who fill me on Instagram these days for answering emails from a hammock on a Friday night at 10 p.m.,” said the United We Can minister, to which she added: “A little more love and less hate. “

In addition, in the publication, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 expressed her gratitude to “health workers who gave the best of themselves throughout this very difficult year” . “And to the others, get vaccinated, please. It is a privilege to have vaccines for everyone and that the only criterion is everyone’s risk,” he said.