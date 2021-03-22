Iran Attack on US military base: Iran wants to destroy US military base, intelligence report contains stern warning – Iran promises to bomb our military base and kill high ranking general

Iran threatens to destroy the US military base in a suicide bombing. Iran also says it will kill key US generals there

US officials have revealed that Iran threatened to destroy the US military base in a suicide bombing. Iran has also said it will kill top US generals. Intelligence officials have revealed that Iran wants to target the Fort McNair base near Washington DC and the Army vice chief of staff.

Intelligence officials have revealed that the National Security Agency received messages in January indicating that the Iranian Army’s Revolutionary Guards had planned “to attack McNair’s base like a USS Cole.” The post mentioned a suicide bombing in October 2000 in which a small boat crashed into an American warship stationed in the port of Yemen, killing 17 soldiers.

Focus on revenge for the assassination of Qasim Sulemani

Intelligence officials said the secret talks focused on revenge for the assassination of Iranian General Qasim Suleimani in January 2020. He said the Iranian army commander was not satisfied with the reprisals allegedly carried out. since Sulemani’s death in the American missile attack. At the same time, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country was not convinced the United States would lift its ban on the nuclear deal completely.

Khamnai said, “We trusted Obama’s America back then and kept our promises. But he broke his promise. The American people have said in writing that the restrictions will be lifted, but in practice they have not. The Iranian leader has said that we have no credibility left on American promises.