Iran China 25-year deal: Iran, India to travel to Mahadil for 25 years with China will increase tension

Tehran

Amid continuing tensions with the United States, the friendship between Iran and China will now be converted into a 25-year deal. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reached Iran and this important agreement between the two countries could be signed. Iran and China have set a target of increasing bilateral trade tenfold to $ 600 billion over the next 10 years. The two countries will close the deal at a time when they face US sanctions.

Details of the Iran-China deal are yet to come, but it is believed to include China’s investment in Iran’s key sectors such as energy and infrastructure. China is one of Iran’s biggest trading partners. According to the Iranian Dialogue Agency, during the two-day visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister, the comprehensive cooperation agreement will be signed.

Immediately before the deal, Iran tightened its stance vis-à-vis the United States and the European Union. Meanwhile, China has also announced that it will make efforts to defend the Iran nuclear deal and protect the statutory interests of Sino-Iranian relations. China made the comment at a time when it bought oil from Iran on a record scale.

Investment of $ 400 billion over 25 years

The 18-page documents of this Sino-Iranian Mahadil show that China will buy oil from Iran for the next 25 years at a very low price. In return, China will invest in banks, infrastructure such as telecommunications, ports, railways and transportation. It is believed that after this deal, Iran will have access to Baidu called China’s GPS. Not only that, China can help launch 5G service in Iran. China is Iran’s biggest trading partner. After the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal in May 2018, Iran faces severe US sanctions.

This has dramatically reduced its oil exports. After the agreement with China, it could get an investment of 400 billion dollars for the next 25 years. The Sino-Iranian deal also includes military cooperation such as weapons development, joint training and intelligence training to prevent “terrorism, drug and human trafficking, and cross-border crimes.” Please say that at this time Iran and China are in conflict with America. As the United States grapples with its nuclear program with Iran, the Biden administration is waging a “war” over several issues with China.

China-Iran Mahadeel is a big shock for India!

If this deal between China and Iran is successful, India could face a big setback. If China maintains its military grip in this region, then there will be a crisis of US military influence in West Asia. China has already built a large naval base in Djibouti, Africa. India could also be shocked by the deal, analysts said. India has spent billions of rupees on the development of Chabahar, the Iranian port. India’s relations with Iran are at a critical stage due to pressure from the United States. Chabahar is extremely important both strategically and commercially. It is only 100 km from the port of Gwadar in Pakistan, developed with the help of China.

India may also have to choose one of the countries in America, Saudi Arabia, Israel over Iran. There was a time when Iran was India’s main supplier of oil, but under pressure from the United States, New Delhi had to virtually halt its imports of oil from Tehran. China’s presence in Iran could create a crisis for Indian investments. India wants to increase its direct access to Afghanistan via Chabahar. However, India is trying to maintain relations with Iran and recently provided it with the Corona virus vaccine.