Iran deploys air defense missiles: fear of US-Israeli attack, Iran deploys missiles on nuclear base – US Israeli attack fear Iran deploys air defense missiles at nuclear sites natanz

Tehran

Fearing a US-Israeli missile attack, Iran began to strengthen the air defense system around its nuclear bases. Iran has deployed surface-to-air missiles near its nuclear base. Iran has taken this step at a time when tensions between Tehran and Washington are escalating within the Donald Trump administration.

Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas cited Iranian sources that the deployment of surface-to-air missiles has started. Previously, after the attack on the US Embassy in Iraq, US President Donald Trump openly threatened Iran. The Kuwaiti newspaper reported that Iran has deployed air defense systems and radars near its nuclear base.

Iran’s effort is to stop any attempt to disrupt its uranium enrichment program. Iran has tightened security arrangements, especially near the Natanz uranium enrichment center. Earlier, US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital. At the same time, Iran threatened that if a US citizen was killed in these attacks, he would be responded with military action.

Trump tweeted a photo of the rocket fired at the US Embassy, ​​claiming the rockets came from Iran. Donald Trump tweeted that several rockets were fired at our embassy in Baghdad on Sunday. Three rockets could not be fired. Guess where these rockets came from: Iran. We hear a discussion that there could be more attacks on the American people in Iraq. I have some friendly health advice for Iran. If an American were killed, I would blame Iran for it. I take this seriously.

Several rockets were fired at the US Embassy

In contrast, the Iraqi military said several rockets were fired at the US embassy in the Green Zone area considered very safe on Sunday. This rocket attack increased the possibility of tension. The Iraqi military said a banned team fired eight rockets at the green zone. An Iraqi soldier is injured in this attack and several cars and buildings are damaged.

The White House in the office of the US president is concerned that Iranian-backed troops are attacking Iraq in remembrance of the death of Iranian General Qasim Suleimani on January 3. Iranian General Sulaimani was killed in an American airstrike in Iraq. The acting US defense minister, foreign secretary and national security adviser met on Wednesday after the latest rocket attack.