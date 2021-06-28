iran is developing drones capable of reaching remote areas of israel in europe most of asia

Strong points:

Iran made a drone plane that can monitor a distance of 7,000 km, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army’s Revolutionary Guards gave this information, he said the drone can fly on its own, can return at its base in Tehran

The Iranian army claimed to have succeeded in manufacturing a drone capable of monitoring a distance of 7,000 kilometers. Hussein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army’s Revolutionary Guards, announced in an interview about this dangerous drone. He said 7,000 km is the maximum operational range of this drone. This also includes his return to his base.

Salami said, “We have drones that can go up to a distance of 7,000 km. They can take off, return to their base and land wherever they want. Experts say that with the help of a long-range drone, Iran can successfully return to Europe, Asia, Russia and most of Africa.

An American drone can stay in the air for a week

Even after having had such a long range, Iranian drones are still far behind in terms of the most powerful drones in the world. For example, an American UAS drone can stay in the air for a week and travel up to a distance of 7 lakh 25,000 km. Iran has had great success with drone planes in recent times. Iran has successfully manufactured small arms, air defense systems, fighter jets, missiles, warships, and drones.

Iran has stepped up manufacturing of weapons at a time when there was a ban on buying weapons against it. This ban was only lifted last year. The drone industry is one area in which Iran has had great success. Let us tell you that the tension between Iran and Israel is at its height these days. Iranian drones may become a crisis for Israel in the times to come.

