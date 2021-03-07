Iran Israel Latest news: The war Iran Israel Latest updates Benjamin Netanyahu Hassan Rouhani: Iran threatens to attack Tel Aviv and Haifa in Israel

Tehran / Tel Aviv

The war of words in the two countries continues after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s statement on Iran. Now the Iranian Defense Minister has threatened that if Israel plans to attack, then we will level the lands of Tel Aviv and Haifa (Haifa). In fact, a few days ago Benny Gantz said that if Iran continues to work on a plan to build nuclear weapons, Israel will attack its nuclear bases. He also said his country had the power to attack Iran without the cooperation of any of its allies.

Will ruin two cities of Israel

In response to this threat, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami has warned that if Israel attempts to attack Iran, it will equalize (waste) the land in their two major cities, Tel Aviv and Haifa. Amir Hatami said in a speech on March 7 that Israel sometimes makes big claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran. It shows his frustration.

We have all the power to protect Iran

Hatami stressed that Iran now has the means to protect the country and its stability. He also said that Tehran also has the soft power that can protect the country. In recent times, Iran has put large-scale combat equipment in front of the world. A few days ago, the Iranian national television channel published images of the underground missile base.

Israel befriends Iran’s enemies

According to the I24NEWS report, the strategic situation in the countries of the Middle East has changed dramatically since the Treaty of Abraham between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Although Saudi Arabia has yet to officially recognize Israel. Nonetheless, he is engaged in defensive preparations against Iran in collaboration with Israeli intelligence agencies.

Iran is a fast atomic bomb material

Iran is increasingly manufacturing uranium used in nuclear weapons amid continuing tensions with Israel. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report that Iran has established three more groups of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at the Natanz uranium enrichment center. This cluster is clearly built underground to withstand any aerial bombardment. A few months earlier, the Iranian nuclear power plant had been attacked by Israeli planes. With this fear, Iran is now building all of its strategic bases underground.

Hitech centrifuge is also ready for bomb making

The nuclear deal with Iran stipulates that Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges. It very slowly refines the uranium in the centrifuge. The currently installed IR-2m centrifuge rapidly refines uranium. The IAEA has expressed concern that this will allow Iran to freeze uranium to produce large quantities of atomic bombs.

Israel improves relations with Gulf countries

For a long time after the creation of Israel, the Gulf countries neither recognized nor accepted the existence of this country. Even sometimes Israel has had to wage war with the combined forces of their enemy countries. The most famous is the 6 Day War (Arab-Israeli War) which took place in 1967, in which Israel defeated the armies of Egypt, Syria and Jordan in 6 days. In this war, Lebanon and Pakistan also provided defense support to Arab countries.