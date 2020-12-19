Iran nuclear deal: is Iran making secret nuclear bombs? Satellite photo reveals pole of underground nuclear power plant – Iran builds Ford underground nuclear facility amid tensions with US and Israel

Tehran

Iran is increasingly working on building nuclear bombs amid continuing tensions between the United States and Israel. The Associated Press news agency on Friday released satellite photos claiming that Iran was rapidly building an underground nuclear facility near the village of Fordo. At the same time, Iran has yet to publicly accept any new construction at Fordo. However, after the arrival of the new photographs, many countries launched a verbal attack on Tehran.

This is why Iran is building a nuclear center underground

The purpose of building Iran’s new nuclear center at Fordo is still unclear. Experts said Iran fears Israel or the United States will attack it if it builds a center above ground. Therefore, it is currently working on the construction of its nuclear centers underground, keeping future concerns in mind.

Iran also failed to provide information to the international agency.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the international agency that monitors nuclear programs around the world, declined to comment on the Iranian Fordo plant. Experts from that agency are still in Tehran in connection with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The agency has yet to release any report mentioning the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Fordo.

A satellite photo revealed the Iranian movement

Construction work on the Fordo nuclear power plant is said to have started in September this year. The Associated Press reported that Fordo is located near the sacred Shia city of Kom, according to satellite photographs from Maxar Technologies. The city is located 90 kilometers southwest of the capital Tehran. The satellite photo from December 11 shows the foundation dug into the pillar to make the building clear.

Iran, Iran and Germany prepare for nuclear bomb preparation

Iran has created three new groups of centrifuges

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report that Iran had established three other groups of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at the Natanz uranium enrichment center. This cluster is clearly built underground to withstand any aerial bombardment. A few months ago, the Iranian nuclear power plant was attacked by Israeli planes. With this fear, Iran is now building all of its strategic bases underground.

Soon Iran will take revenge for killing Qasim Sulemani, Iranian general threatens America

Iran rapidly accumulates uranium for bombs

The nuclear deal with Iran stipulates that Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges. This very slowly refines the uranium in the centrifuge. The currently installed IR-2m centrifuge rapidly refines uranium. The IAEA has expressed concern that this will allow Iran to freeze uranium to produce large quantities of atomic bombs.

Iranian show of power, missiles and rockets fired by UN at end of UN sanctions

The atomic bomb can be made in two years

Israel feared that Iran would continue its uranium enrichment policy at the 4% level. A report submitted to Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Iran was only six months away from producing all the components of an atomic bomb and that it could build a nuclear weapon in both coming years.

Iran’s killer missiles can destroy Israel, an intelligence base built underground

Iran is in violation of the nuclear deal

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report earlier this month that Iran was violating the nuclear deal. This prevented inspection of international parties at two locations for months. It is feared that work is being carried out for the development of atomic bombs in these two places.