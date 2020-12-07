Iran satellite weapon: Iranian army claims to be controlled from satellite, weapon to kill nuclear scientist – Iranian military claims satellite controlled weapon killed nuclear scientist mohsen fakhrizadeh

Tehran

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsin Fakhrizadeh was killed a few days ago. Now Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has made a sensational statement. Sharif says Mohsin was killed with a satellite controlled weapon. Fakhrizadeh was considered the greatest force behind the country’s nuclear program.

Nobody was present

Previously, this claim was also made by the Iranian Arab state news agency al-Alam. According to some reports, Fakhrizadeh was killed with a remote control weapon. He was parked in a car parked 150 meters from them. It was later confirmed that no other person was present at the scene. Sharif said the murder was carried out with advanced electronic equipment that was controlled from the satellite.

Threat of revenge

Tehran accused Israel of killing Fakhrizadeh. It was claimed that the Israeli spy agency Mossad had committed the incident. After that, there was also an open warning of Israel’s vengeance. Some Iranian officials have also claimed to have met with the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Bow enmity

Since the Iranian revolution of 1979, there has been a demand for the elimination of Israel. In fact, Iran only opposed the existence of Israel. Its loyal religious leaders say Israel has unjustly occupied Muslim land. For this reason, Israel also sees Iran as a crisis in itself. He has always opposed Iran being armed with nuclear weapons. Iran’s expansion into the Middle East has been a source of concern to its leaders.

(Source package: Sputnik)