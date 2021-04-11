Iran says power supply to Natanz nuclear unit is shut down as ‘nuclear terrorism’ – Iran calls disruption of power to Natanz nuclear unit nuclear terrorism

Dubai

The head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program called the disruption of the power supply to the country’s nuclear unit “nuclear terrorism”. Ali Akbar Salehi made the comment Sunday night in a newspaper published online by Iranian state television. However, he did not name any suspects for it.

Salehi’s remarks could further exacerbate tensions in West Asia. Several Israeli media also believed that a cyber attack caused darkness in Natanz and damaged the unit where sensitive centrifuges were located.

However, no source was cited for this assessment in the news. The Israeli media have close ties to the country’s military and intelligence agencies.