Iran warns America again, says – we are ready to respond to any military pressure – Iranian Revolutionary Guard warns us, says we will take revenge for assassination of Qasem Soleimani

Tehran

The ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States does not take his name. In the last days of Donald Trump’s tenure, the confrontation between Tehran and Washington intensifies. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander-in-Chief said on Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any US military pressure.

We can respond to our enemies

Iranian Army General Hussein Salami took aim at the United States by addressing an event held at the University of Tehran in memory of former General Qasim Suleimani. Without naming America, Salami said that today we have no problems, concerns, or apprehensions about any power. We can give our enemies the last answer on the battlefield.

Attack on America for Sulaimani

Senior Iranian officials, as well as the leaders of Syria, Palestine and the leader of the Lebanese movement and members of Suleimani’s family were present on the occasion. Brigadier General Ismail Ghani, without naming the United States in the program, said Iran was not afraid to face the powers again.

Sulaimani’s assassins won’t survive

Ibrahim Raisi, the Iranian justice chief, said those who played a role in Sulaimani’s assassination would not escape the law and justice, even if he was President of the United States. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif said on Friday that Washington would be responsible for the consequences of any possible daring in the region.

America sent nuclear bomber to Iran

Meanwhile, the United States sent a nuclear submarine to the Persian Gulf with the operation of the B-52 bomber. The B-52 bombers that the United States has deployed in the Gulf countries can also attack with a nuclear cruise missile. The US military said about this plane that “when we flee, the immediate target is in danger.” The American Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) is capable of dropping 2,500 kilometers of nuclear bombs.