Iranian cleric Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour dies: Iranian cleric Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour who founded Hezbollah died of Covid-19 in Iran

Dubai

Israel’s greatest enemy, Ali Akbar Mohtashmipore, has died at the age of 74 from infection with the corona virus. The founder of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has always spat poison against Israel. This is the reason why in 1984 the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad also attempted to kill him in the bombing. Incidentally, Ali Akbar did not die in this attack, but one of his hands was lost.

Ali Akbar was close to Ayatollah Khamenei

Ali Akbar, a trusted ally of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khamenei, formed alliances with Muslim extremist groups across West Asia in the 1970s. After the Islamic Revolution, he founded the Guardians of the revolution, a paramilitary force in Iran and, as ambassador to Syria, led the force in the region where Hezbollah helped establish itself.

In 1984, the Mossad attacked with a book bomb

According to journalist Ronen Bergman’s Rice and Kill First book, Israeli intelligence agency Mossad sent a book containing a bomb to kill him on Valentine’s Day in 1984. As Ali Akbar opened the book, his hand right and two fingers of his left hand were washed away by the explosion. However, he survived the blast. Ali Akbar later became the Minister of Internal Affairs of Iran.

Israel’s Iron Dome shoots down its own drone, mistaking it for Hamas rocket, heckling after revelations

Long active in Iranian politics

Later, he gradually sided with the reformists in the hope of overthrowing the religious regime of the Islamic republic from the inside. He supported opposition leaders Mir Hussein Mousavi and Mahdi Karoubi in the country’s environmental movement following President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s controversial 2009 victory in 2009. Ali Akbar said at the time that no power was can resist the will of the people.

Netanyahu can roll the dice in Israel in next 12 days, fanatic nationalist can play the game

Death in a Tehran hospital

The official Iranian communications agency Irna announced that Ali Akbar had died in a hospital in northern Tehran following an infection with the corona virus. Dhamguru had lived for more than ten years in the Shiite-dominated Iraqi city of Najaf after the controversial elections in Iran. Najaf is considered the holiest city for Shia Muslims. He used to tie a black colored safa over his head.

Stones, rubber bullets and tear gas … now violence breaks out between Israel and Palestine in the West Bank

Iran’s strong presidential candidate expressed sorrow

Ibrahim Raisi, the head of the judiciary who has a hard position, expressed his condolences to Ali Akbar’s family. Raisi is considered one of the top contenders in next week’s presidential election in Iran. Ali Akbar was born in Tehran in 1947. He had met Khamenei as a cleric living in exile. Ali Akbar was expelled from Iran by Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and he was living in Najaf.