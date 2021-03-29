Iranian coronavirus update: Coronavirus threat in Iran is serious, officials warn

Tehran

Iran’s corona virus outbreak is getting serious. The country’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education has issued a warning against this. The Xinhua News Agency said on Sunday that the hospitalization rate was rising across the country and the threat of another wave was a serious sign. Authorities have warned of mass travel and celebrations in Iran during the New Year’s holidays starting March 21.

As of Sunday, Kovid-19 cases in Iran reached 1,855,674, of which 62,397 people have died so far. The first corona virus case was reported in Iran on February 19, 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of corona virus cases worldwide has exceeded 1270 million, while more than 27.8 lakh people have lost their lives in cause of this disease.

Johns Hopkins University gave this information. The University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update Sunday morning that the current global case and death figures are 127,092,284 and 2,782,944, respectively. According to the CSSE, the United States remains the worst affected country with the highest number of 30,262,037 cases and 549,335 deaths worldwide.

At the same time, Brazil is in second place with 12,534,688 cases and 312,206 deaths. According to CSSE data, the other countries with more than 2 million cases are India (11,971,624), France (4,606,185), Russia (4,469,327), Great Britain (4,347,013 ), Italy (3,532,057), Spain (3,255,324), Turkey (3,208,173), Germany (2,784,652), Colombia (2,382,730), Argentina (2,308,597) , Poland (2,250,991) and Mexico (2,224,767).

Mexico ranks third in the number of deaths from Corona with 201,429. Meanwhile, the countries with more than 50,000 deaths are India (161,552), Great Britain (126,834), Italy (107,933) , Russia (96,123), France (94,754), Germany (75,927), Spain (75010), Colombia (62,955), South Africa (52,663), Iran (62,397), Argentina (55 449), Poland (51,884) and Peru (51,238).