Iranian nuclear program: Iran speeds up preparations for nuclear bomb, warn UK, France and Germany;

Tehran

Britain, France and Germany have expressed concerns over the boom in Iran’s nuclear bomb program. The three countries have said that if Iran is serious about securing a place in diplomacy, it should immediately stop its program. Explain that after the breakdown of the nuclear deal with the United States and the assassination of its principal scientist, Iran accelerated the work of uranium enrichment and centrifuges.

Iran has created three new groups of centrifuges

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report that Iran had installed three more bundles of advanced IR-2m centrifuges at the Natanz uranium enrichment center. This cluster is clearly built underground to withstand any aerial bombardment. A few months ago, the Iranian nuclear power plant was attacked by Israeli planes. With this fear, Iran is now building all of its strategic bases underground.

Iran rapidly accumulates uranium for bombs

The nuclear deal with Iran stipulates that Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges. This very slowly refines the uranium in the centrifuge. The currently installed IR-2m centrifuge rapidly refines uranium. The IAEA has expressed concern that this will allow Iran to freeze uranium to produce large quantities of atomic bombs.

Britain, France and Germany have expressed concern

Britain, France and Germany have expressed concern that Iran has enacted new law to end inspections of nuclear sites and boost enrichment beyond limits. ‘agreement. It goes against the nuclear deal and Iran’s general non-proliferation commitments. Such a move could increase the chances of a return to diplomacy with the US administration in the future.

The atomic bomb can be made in two years

Israel feared that Iran would continue its uranium enrichment policy at the 4% level. A report submitted to Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Iran was only six months away from producing all the components of an atomic bomb and that it could build a nuclear weapon in both coming years.

Iran is in violation of the nuclear deal

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report earlier this month that Iran was violating the nuclear deal. This prevented inspection of international parties at two locations for months. It is feared that work is being carried out for the development of atomic bombs in these two places.