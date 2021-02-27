Iranian nuclear program: Israel will enter into joint defense alliance against Iranian nuclear program: Israel will form joint defense alliance against Iranian nuclear program

Strong points:

Israel upset by Iran’s nuclear program will strengthen defense relations, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain will build joint defense alliance, Israel is working quickly to build nuclear bomb;

Most of the Gulf countries, including Israel, are troubled by Iran’s rapidly growing nuclear bomb program. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even said his country would do anything to prevent Tehran from accessing nuclear weapons. After that, at the initiative of Israel, anti-Iran Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain will together form a defense alliance.

Israel befriends Iran’s enemies

According to the I24NEWS report, the strategic situation in the countries of the Middle East has changed dramatically since the Treaty of Abraham between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Although Saudi Arabia has not given official recognition to Israel to this day. Nonetheless, he is engaged in defensive preparations against Iran in collaboration with Israeli intelligence agencies.

Iran is a fast atomic bomb material

Iran is increasingly manufacturing uranium used in nuclear weapons amid continuing tensions with Israel. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report that Iran has established three more advanced IR-2m centrifuge clusters at the Natanz uranium enrichment center. This cluster is clearly built underground to withstand any aerial bombardment. A few months earlier, the Iranian nuclear power plant had been attacked by Israeli planes. With this fear, Iran is now building all of its strategic bases underground.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran will not allow nuclear bomb to be built at any cost

Hitech centrifuge is also ready for bomb making

The nuclear deal with Iran stipulates that Tehran can only use first-generation IR-1 centrifuges. It very slowly refines the uranium in the centrifuge. The currently installed IR-2m centrifuge rapidly refines uranium. The IAEA has expressed concern that this will allow Iran to freeze uranium to produce large quantities of atomic bombs.

Israel improves relations with Gulf countries

For a long time after the creation of Israel, the Gulf countries neither recognized nor accepted the existence of this country. Even sometimes, Israel has had to wage war with the combined forces of its enemy countries. The most famous is the 6 Day War (Arab-Israeli War) which took place in 1967, in which Israel defeated the armies of Egypt, Syria and Jordan in 6 days. In this war, Lebanon and Pakistan also provided defense support to Arab countries.