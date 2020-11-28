Iranian president furious at assassination of nuclear scientist, vows revenge on Israel – Iranian president

Tehran

The assassination of Iran’s leading nuclear scientist, Dr Mohsin Fakhrizadeh, also sparked international politics. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani directly accused Israel of killing the scientist. Not only that, he also said that his country will also retaliate to avenge the murder of his scientist.

Rohani vowed revenge

In his remarks on state television, Rouhani said that our people are smart. They will not fall into Israel’s trap. Iran will certainly respond to our scientist’s martyrdom when the time comes. Dr Fakhrizadeh is considered the brains behind the development of nuclear weapons for Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamani’s military adviser Hossein Dehgan has vowed to avenge the murder. He warned that electricity would wreak havoc on his culprits.

Many Israeli embassies on high alert

Israel has placed its embassies on high alert in several countries since the threat from Iran. However, a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry said his department does not comment on the security issues of its representatives abroad. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javed Zarif tweeted: “There are serious signs of Israel’s role in this vile act which shows the attackers’ war plot.” He said Iran called on the international community, especially the European Union, to “end its shameful double standards and condemn the terrorist incident.”

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh: Who was the “secret scientist” whose assassination rocked Iran?

Dr Fakhrizadeh was the head of Iran’s atomic bomb program

Fakhrizadeh has been viewed by Western and Israeli intelligence agencies as the secret head of the country’s nuclear bomb program, which was shut down in 2003. Iran has been accused of trying to revive the program, while the Iran has denied the accusation of manufacturing weapons from nuclear energy. In 2018, Netanyahu mentioned Fakhrizadeh during a presentation accusing Iran of building nuclear weapons, according to a Reuters report. He had said, “Remember that name, Fakhrizadeh.”

Leading many of Iran’s nuclear programs

Fakhrizadeh, an officer with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was in charge of several nuclear research and development efforts that Iran has described as being devoted to peaceful civilian service. The US and Israeli governments have called these programs a duel and have claimed that their goal is to develop nuclear weapons. According to reports, Fakhrizadeh was also the head of the Organization for Defense Innovation and Research, which was banned by the United States, alleging his involvement in nuclear weapons.