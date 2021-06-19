Iranian presidential election results: radical judiciary head Ibrahim Raisi wins Iran presidential election

Dubai

Ibrahim Raisi, a staunch supporter of the country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the uncompromising head of the judiciary, won Iran’s presidential election on Saturday with a large majority. It appears that this time in the country’s history, turnout in the presidential election was the lowest. According to the preliminary result, Raisi collected a 78 crore lakh vote. Abdulnasir Hemmati, the only moderate candidate in the electoral race, is far behind.

However, after Khamenei disqualified Raisi’s biggest rival, the head of the judiciary won a major victory. Raisi’s candidacy made Iranian voters indifferent to the vote, and many called for a boycott of the election, including radical ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. In the preliminary results, former Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsin Rezai received 3.3 million votes and Hemmati 2.4 million votes, said Jamal Orf, head of the elections headquarters at Iran’s ministry of government. Interior.

Hemmati welcomes Raisi early Saturday

Another candidate, Amirhusain Ghazizada Hashmi, obtained 10 lakhs of votes. Hemmati, a moderate candidate and former head of the Central Bank, and Mohsin Rezai, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, congratulated Raisi. Hemmati congratulated Raisi via Instagram early on Saturday and wrote: “I hope your administration gives the Islamic Republic of Iran something to be proud of, improving lives and the economy with the welfare of the great Iranian nation “. Rezai tweeted praise for Khamenei and the Iranian people for participating in the vote.

Rezai wrote: “The decisive selection of my respected brother, Ayatollah, Dr Syed Ibrahim Raisi, promises the establishment of a strong and popular government to solve the country’s problems. Accepting defeat at the start of an election is nothing new in Iranian elections. This indicates that Raisi won this carefully controlled vote. Some people boycotted these elections. This time around, the percentage of the vote appears to be much lower than in the last presidential election in 2017.

Raisi’s victory strengthened fundamentalists’ hold on government

With Raisi’s official declaration of victory, he will be the first Iranian president to be sanctioned by the United States before taking office. He was banned in 1988 for the mass murder of political prisoners and as head of the internationally criticized Iranian justice system. Raisi’s victory will further strengthen the grip of extremists over the Iranian government and come at a time when world powers continue talks with Iran in Vienna in an attempt to save the derailed nuclear deal. Iran is currently enriching uranium on a large scale. His tensions with the United States and Israel have increased dramatically because of this. The two countries have reportedly carried out several attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and the assassination of the scientist who built his military nuclear program decades ago.