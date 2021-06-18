Iranian presidential polls open tough line Ebrahim Raisi can win elections

Strong points:

Voting for presidential election continues in Iran amid tensions with the United States Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei begins the voting process by casting the first vote.

The presidential election vote continues Friday in Iran amid tensions with the United States. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei officially kicked off the voting process by casting the first vote. Voting began at 7 a.m. local time. Ibrahim Raisi, the country’s justice chief, is considered strong in the presidential election. However, the turnout looks bleak.

Raisi is considered close to Iran’s supreme religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Due to the frustration and anger of the Iranian people with the administration of incumbent President Hassan Rouhani, the stance of hard-line supporters in the elections appears strong this time around. Under Rouhani’s leadership, Iran signed a nuclear deal with the world’s most powerful countries in 2015.

59 million people have the right to vote in Iran

Under this, Iran was to limit its nuclear program in exchange for easing its sanctions, but in 2018 US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the deal, after which the situation regarding the deal is remained unclear. At the same time, the already deteriorating Iranian economy has been worsened by the shutdown of international oil sales, rising inflation and the weakening currency.

Abdulnasir Hemmati, former head of the “Central Bank”, is also in contention and is considered a moderate face. In total, four candidates are vying for the presidential election. Out of more than 80 million people in Iran, 59 million people have the right to vote. However, the Iranian state-run student survey agency predicted a total turnout of 42 percent, the lowest since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Iran is currently grappling with issues such as the Kovid epidemic. 19, global isolation, widespread US sanctions and rising inflation, so there is little enthusiasm among voters for the election.