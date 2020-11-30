Iranian scientist killed by machine gun

Mohsin Fakhrizadeh, the chief scientist of Iran’s nuclear program, was killed near Tehran. After that, Iran got angry and grieved over the death of its main leader. He had a final farewell amid a huge rally of supporters and the leaders vowed revenge for his murder. At the same time, reports claim that a remote controlled machine gun was fired at Fakhrizadeh and then detonated in the attack vehicle. Iran attributed the attack directly to Israel, while Israel has so far remained silent about the incident.

Delivered-i-khas mohsin

Fakhrizadeh’s television broadcast was seen on Iranian “State TV” on Monday. His coffin was placed on the platform on the outskirts of the Ministry of Defense in the capital Tehran. Verses from the Koran were read there. The program, held before Surpurd-e-Khak, featured Defense Minister General Amir Hatami and several military officers who wore masks to keep their distance from each other due to the virus outbreak. Corona.

‘The enemy made a mistake’

Iranian Defense Minister Aamir Hatami has again warned that Fakhrizadeh’s murder will be avenged. Defense Minister General Aamir said: “The enemy knows that he cannot escape without a response from the Iranian people after committing the crime.” The blood of the martyr will always be remembered and the enemy made a mistake in killing. He also said that Iran’s nuclear program would not be stopped by killing the scientist, but would be faster and a response would be given. He said that Fakhrizadeh’s murder would make the Iranians more united and firmer. Not only that, Aamir also lashed out at countries that failed to condemn Fakhrizadeh’s murder.

How was the attack?

At the same time, CNN quoted the Far News Agency as saying that Fakhrizadeh was killed with a remote machine gun. He claims that Fakhrizadeh was attacked by a gun fired from another car. According to the report, Fakhrizadeh was traveling with his wife in a bulletproof car with three security vehicles when he heard the sound of gunfire.

..Then the rain pills

Upon hearing the sound of the bullet, as soon as he got out of the car, the remote machine gun opened fire from the car parked about 150 meters away. Fakhrizadeh struck three hits. After the shooting, this car was also exploded. However, Iranian state television claimed that there was first an explosion and then gunfire aimed at Fakhrizadeh.