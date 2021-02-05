Iran’s surgical strike in Pakistan frees border guards held by Baloch terrorist Jaish Ul Adl: Iran en route frees soldiers with ‘surgical strike’ on Pakistan border

Strong points:

Iranian military sneaks into Pakistani border and strikes two of its soldiers, and highly skilled Iranian revisionist guards lead attack on Pakistani terror group’s hideout, Iranian news agency Fars News Agency, a radical Pakistani militant group wahabite. Hai Tehran

Fueled by the relentless onslaught of Pakistani terrorists, the Iranian military, on its way to India, reportedly entered the Pakistani border and carried out a surgical strike and rescued two of its soldiers. It is said that highly trained Iranian revisionist guards attacked the hideout of Pakistani terrorist organization Jaish al-Adal and saved their jawans for nearly two and a half years. According to Iranian Fars News Agency, Jaish ul-Adal is a radical Wahhabi terrorist group operating along the Iranian border in southwest Pakistan.

Fars News Agency reported that Jaish ul-Adal took responsibility for the attack on the Iranian military in February 2019, in which scores of soldiers were killed. The Iranian army carried out this “surgical strike” Tuesday evening on the basis of secret information. The Iranian army issued a statement saying: “On Tuesday evening, a successful operation was carried out and two captive soldiers were rescued in possession of Jaish-ul-Adal for two and a half years.”

Iran declared Jaish-ul-Adal terrorist organization

The statement said that Iranian soldiers returned to the country successfully. According to Anadolu agency, on October 16, 2018, Jaish ul-Adal kidnapped 12 Iranian border guards. The incident took place in the city of Merkava, in the province of Balochistan in Pakistan. The area is located near the border between Pakistan and Iran. After that, the army of the two countries formed a joint committee to rescue the soldiers.

Jaish-ul-Adal left 5 of these soldiers in November 2018. On March 21, 2019, the Pakistani army in its action had rescued 4 other members of the Iranian army. Iran has declared Jaish-ul-Adal as a terrorist organization. This organization continues to conduct armed operations against Iran. This includes Baloch Sunni Muslims who claim to protect the rights of Iranian Sunnis.

Who is the Jaish ul-Adal terrorist organization

Jaish ul-Adal has long been active on the Pakistan-Iran border and attacked the Iranian paramilitary base and killed several members of the Iranian military. The terrorist group has a base in southern Pakistan and began its operations by joining members of the Sunni terrorist group Jundullah in its group. Iran had arrested Jundullah’s commanders. After that, its remaining members went to Jaish-ul-Adal.

Jaish-ul-Adal also kidnapped 5 Iranian border guards on the border of Sistan and Baluchistan in 2014 and took them inside Pakistan. About two months later, four soldiers were released and one soldier was killed. His body was found in Iran. In March 2015, Salam Rigi, a leader of Jaish-ul-Adal, was stopped by a bus.