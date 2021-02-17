Iraqi armed group Awliyaa Al Dam promises more attacks on US occupation: Iraqi faction raiding US air base threatens and will continue horrific attacks

Strong points:

In the Iraqi Kurdistan region, the rebel group gave American rockets to its rocket-fired Iraqi faction to keep attacks on “the American occupation” continuing. A foreign civilian contractor was killed and nine others were injured in this horrific attack.

Officials said on condition of anonymity that the rockets were fired from the town of Irbil on Monday evening. Responsibility for this rocket attack lies with the Shiite rebel group Awliya al-Dam or the Blood Guardians organization. Over the past year, several groups have claimed to have attacked the US base, but US and Iraqi intelligence officials believe they are all members of pro-Iran Qatab Hezbollah and Assaib Ahl al-Haq.

“ The American occupation will not be immune from our attack ”

Awliya al-Dam threatened that the American occupation would not be immune from our attack in Kurdistan. We promise there will be more fierce attacks to come. Previously, a member of the US-led military coalition was killed and nine others injured in rocket attacks near Irbil International Airport in northern Iraq. The US military base is located near this airport.

Coalition spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said in a social media statement that at least three rockets were fired between Irbil International Airport and the nearby US military base in the area controlled by the Kurds around 9:30 p.m. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. He said in the statement that a civilian contractor from the coalition was killed there. A member of the US service was also injured in the attack. He did not disclose the citizenship of the slain entrepreneur and said the investigation was ongoing.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh condemned the attack

The Kurdistan Interior Ministry said that according to the preliminary report, “many people” were injured. Security officials, on condition of anonymity, said at least two civilians were also injured. Vehicles and other property were also damaged in the attack. He said the rockets were fired from an area south of Irbil near the border with Kirkuk province, which fell in residential areas near the airport. Iraqi President Barham Saleh condemned the attack, calling it a sign of “escalating tension”. At the same time, the Kurdish authorities called on the people of Irbil to stay away from the affected areas and stay at home.