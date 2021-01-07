World

Iraqi court issues arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump – Iraq issues arrest warrant for Donald Trump for murder of Qassim Suleimani

Arrest Warrant for Donald Trump: Donald Trump’s problems with supporters of violence in the US Parliament are not yet on the rise. On the one hand, American lawmakers are mobilizing him to resign from his post even before the end of his remaining term. On the other hand, the Iraqi court also issued an arrest warrant against Trump last year in connection with the murder of an Iranian general and an influential Iraqi militia leader.

