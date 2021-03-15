Irene Montero to remain Equality Minister after Iglesias leaves

Madrid

After the decision of the executive of Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias will be presented as a candidate for the elections of the Community of Madrid, within the Unidos Podemos a seat dance is organized to maintain the structure of the coalition government.

In this sense, as LaSexta learned, the position of Irene Montero, current Minister of Equality, would remain intact. A decision different from that taken with two of his colleagues: on the one hand, the current Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, will continue her work in this area and will also assume the second vice-presidency of the government. The other vacant ministry, that of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, will instead be occupied by Ione Belarra, until now secretary of Agenda 2030.

Irene Montero defended the government’s decision on her social networks, with a clear message of support in reference to the regional elections: “Winning Madrid”, she wrote on her Twitter account, accompanied by the campaign video with the message from Iglesias.